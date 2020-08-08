© Reuters/Joshua Roberts



US President Donald Trump said during a press conference that ifTensions between the US and Iran around the latter's nuclear program re-emerged after Washington unilaterally withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) - better known as the Iran nuclear deal - and reintroduced sanctions on Tehran in 2018."If and when we win, we will make deals with Iran very quickly, we'll make deals with North Korea very quickly", Trump said on Friday. Trump also said that if not for his administration, the US will be now at war with Pyongyang.The US President and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had two summits in Singapore and Vietnam, to negotiate denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula. However, the summit in Hanoi ended up with nothing, after Trump walked out refusing to lift economic sanctions imposed on Pyongyang until North Korea dismantle its entire nuclear arsenal.Since the failure in Hanoi, the denuclearisation talks between the two countries have been stalled, and North Korea resumed missile tests, which it suspended during the negotiations.