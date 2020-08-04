Puppet Masters
German and French arms manufacturers aiming to reduce reliance on US military tech
Sputnik
Sun, 02 Aug 2020 09:03 UTC
According to the publication, the companies want to gain independence in the production of several weapons systems, including helicopters, a new assault rifle for the German Armed Forces and a fighter under the pan-European Future Combat Air System program.
At the same time, the enterprises are not satisfied with the fact that, in accordance with the US International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), the United States retains the ability to control equipment produced using US technologies and, if necessary, restrict exports, Welt am Sonntag reported.
"Without ITAR and other US regulatory systems, Europe gets more freedom in who to supply with military products. One of the advantages of 100 percent European-made products is that these enterprises remain in Europe and do not fall into the hands of non-European countries," Florent Chauvancy, Sales Director of the Helicopter Engines Department of the French manufacturer Safran, according to the paper.
France and Germany officially announced the Future Combat Air System joint program in July 2017, which aims to create a fully European fighter jet. The aircraft will eventually replace the fourth-generation fighters Eurofighter Typhoon and Dassault Rafale. Airbus and Dassault Aviation are involved in the creation of the aircraft. The French company Safran and the German MTU Aero Engines will cooperate in the development of the engine.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- The covid-19 lie has made us prisoners of war
- 'Nobody believes you': Poilievre grills Trudeau as he testifies over WE Charity controversy
- On escaping viral entrancement
- Going too far: Americans should start wearing face masks AT HOME, Dr. Deborah Birx says
- Best of the Web: 'Rogue SAS Afghanistan execution squad' exposed by email trail
- Data isn't just being collected from your phone, it's being used to score you
- Russia could produce MILLIONS of Covid-19 vaccines every single month by 2021 - Trade & Industry Minister
- World's first commercial long range, wireless power transmission trialed in New Zealand
- Dunkin' Donuts staffer busted after cop finds 'thick piece of mucus' in coffee
- 'Dream incubation' device that manipulates content of people's dreams being tested by MIT
- German and French arms manufacturers aiming to reduce reliance on US military tech
- American university students are coddled, thin-skinned snowflakes, and social media is to blame
- Best of the Web: America's Frontline Doctors silenced by social media: Website removed after viral video censored
- SOTT Focus: Denis Rancourt: 'The Scientific Argument Against Wearing Facemasks'
- Plandemic propaganda: NY Times implies outings to the beach or the park are to blame for Covid-19's spread
- Tides is the tip of the anti-police spear
- Kurds rebuild ties with Washington to even the score with Ankara and Damascus
- Democrats urge Biden not to debate Trump
- Why Biden's VP pick will matter so much
- Dry-run for WWIII? Covid-19 is practice for future biological warfare claims top Russian doctor
- 'Nobody believes you': Poilievre grills Trudeau as he testifies over WE Charity controversy
- Going too far: Americans should start wearing face masks AT HOME, Dr. Deborah Birx says
- Best of the Web: 'Rogue SAS Afghanistan execution squad' exposed by email trail
- German and French arms manufacturers aiming to reduce reliance on US military tech
- SOTT Focus: Denis Rancourt: 'The Scientific Argument Against Wearing Facemasks'
- Plandemic propaganda: NY Times implies outings to the beach or the park are to blame for Covid-19's spread
- Tides is the tip of the anti-police spear
- Kurds rebuild ties with Washington to even the score with Ankara and Damascus
- Democrats urge Biden not to debate Trump
- Why Biden's VP pick will matter so much
- Dry-run for WWIII? Covid-19 is practice for future biological warfare claims top Russian doctor
- Trump is Mussolini, riots are peaceful, federal agents are terrorists - top black Democrat turns to trite #Resistance rhetoric
- Best of the Web: "China is not an enemy": US Cold War policy will isolate the US, not China
- List of Israeli targets leaked: Tel Aviv fears the worst in ICC investigation of war crimes
- Hospital data leaks allegedly reveal Iran's Covid death toll 3 times official figures - still less than UK's 'official' figures
- Venezuela's major opposition parties pledge to boycott December election
- Emails implicate elite British SAS in Afghan massacres
- The Coronavirus response is pure state terrorism based on propaganda
- Members of Congress returning to DC from Lewis funeral in Georgia won't have to follow quarantine rule made for everybody else
- The sprit of Apollo-Soyuz is alive... with the Russia/China space alliance
- The covid-19 lie has made us prisoners of war
- Data isn't just being collected from your phone, it's being used to score you
- Russia could produce MILLIONS of Covid-19 vaccines every single month by 2021 - Trade & Industry Minister
- Dunkin' Donuts staffer busted after cop finds 'thick piece of mucus' in coffee
- American university students are coddled, thin-skinned snowflakes, and social media is to blame
- Best of the Web: America's Frontline Doctors silenced by social media: Website removed after viral video censored
- The culture war against the past
- Bloody July: Portland police investigate highest number of murders in one month spanning 30 years
- Joe says 'No': Trader Joe's stands up to mob outrage, proving impotence of online activism
- Scandalous: #MeToo activist accused of creating FAKE Twitter account of bisexual Native American professor who 'died' of Covid-19
- Rioters target local police in Portland with glass bottles and lasers; WSJ still pushing 'mostly peaceful' canard
- Best of the Web: Viral video of doctors countering Covid-19 narrative becomes victim of coordinated deletion
- Ugandan minister and parishioner beaten and drowned by radicals for preaching to Muslims
- Absolutely disgusting: Three mothers gave their kids to pedophiles in exchange for drugs in child sex trafficking ring run for decades
- UK may lockdown over 50's under new 'nuclear plans' as regional lockdowns reinforced
- Marines halt search for 8 missing troops, all presumed dead
- Best of the Web: Portland grapples with surging homicides following police budget cuts
- Best of the Web: Why are liberal media outlets completely ignoring Epstein revelations involving Bill Clinton?
- Meyers Leonard defends standing for the national anthem, cites his brother's military service
- Why we should not save Portland, Seattle or any other liberal city that's collapsing into anarchy
- America's 'Days of Rage': A look into the extensive left-wing bombings & domestic terrorism of the 1970s
- Figurines found at ancient dig site may depict face of God, says Israeli archeologist
- The Solar Minimum superstorm of 1903
- Pompeii's recent finds reveal new clues to city's destruction
- Mexico cave with evidence of early humans closed to visitors to prevent DNA contamination
- Five interlocked neolithic skeletons dating to the 6th Millenium BC discovered in the UAE
- Underground Salt Cathedral of Poland: The magical underground city carved entirely out of Salt Rock
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with Gary Lachman: The Return of Holy Russia
- Exact match for Stonehenge's 20 tonne sarsen stones found 15 miles away
- Iran's future will be prosperous: A 150-year fight for sovereignty from oil to nuclear energy
- Embossed stone blocks from King Ramses II reign discovered in Egypt
- Collapse of ancient economy in the grip of plague and climate change revealed by grape pips
- Mediterranean Sea was warmer during the Roman Empire, warmest period of the last 2,000 years
- Earliest confirmed case of smallpox found in bones from Denmark to Russia during Viking era
- Genetic data piece together origins of African Americans
- A canal in Nicaragua: Russia's powerful blow to the US
- How the Cold War (still ongoing), actually started
- Analysis of the Zodiacal dating of the Golan Dolmens
- Women the true artisans behind ancient Greek ceramics argues new research
- Measles virus likely emerged 2,500 years ago
- World's first commercial long range, wireless power transmission trialed in New Zealand
- 'Dream incubation' device that manipulates content of people's dreams being tested by MIT
- New Comet C/2020 O2 (Amaral)
- Best of the Web: Lockdown lunacy 3.0: It's over
- How human sperm really swim: New research challenges centuries-old assumption
- Pluto's dark side spills its secrets - including hints of a hidden ocean
- The explosive secret hidden beneath 'boring' volcanoes
- Forensic astronomy offers fresh look at Vermeer's 'View of Delft'
- Adapt 2030: Collapse the economy rebuild the world with a new power system
- Role of volcanoes in Younger Dryas global cooling revealed in Texas cave sediment
- Kelp found off Scotland dates back 16,000 years to last ice age
- Five new biology papers show cracks in Darwin's foundation
- Stunning 'space butterfly' captured by telescope
- 'Fool's gold' may help bring in the sun's energy in new generation solar cells
- Airbus to build 'first interplanetary cargo ship', to discover whether life ever existed on Mars
- 'Recovered' Halley-type comet 12P/Pons-Brooks may peak during America's next total solar eclipse in 2024
- Alaskan seismometers detect aurora activity
- Breakthrough method for predicting solar storms says study
- Injuries from stem cell 'therapy' more widespread than realized
- Elongated long cloud has reappeared over Martian volcano
- Tropical Storm Isaias floods streets on Grand Bahama
- Spectacular waterspout swirls across sky off West Flanders, Belgium
- 'Everything is burning': Argentina's delta fires rage out of control
- Two killed as heavy rains ravage northern Vietnam
- At least 5 dead, 8 missing as floods, mudslides sweep South Korea
- Shallow 6.0 magnitude earthquake off Papua New Guinea
- Melbourne is set to shiver through its coldest four-day spell in 24 years
- Apple wildfire: Thousands ordered to evacuate as southern California blaze grows
- Over 5.6 million people affected by floods in Assam, India - 262,723 hectares of crops damaged
- Over 54.8 million people affected by floods in China
- Flood situation remains grim in Bihar, India with over 5.3 million affected - monsoon rains 46% above normal
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: China's flood and locust problems worsen
- 5 killed by more landslides triggered by heavy rains in Nepal - death toll rises to 175 since May
- Torrential rains flood eastern parts of Sudan capital Khartoum
- Death toll from floods, landslides in Nigeria rises to 30
- Summer snow in Beijing, China
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Why is so much rain happening globally?
- Global warming alarmists alarmed typhoon trend falling! - First time in 70 years no Pacific typhoon formed in July
- Winnipeg woman injured in 'extremely unusual' Ontario fish attack: 'It pulled me under'
- Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes southern Philippines - EMSC
- Meteor fireball bursts over UK 'I have never seen anything so bright'
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over southern Spain
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Colorado and New Mexico
- Home surveillance camera captures bright meteor fireball over southwestern Illinois
- Meteor fireball flashes over southern Spain
- Bright meteor fireball captured on video over Scottish Highlands
- Mysterious lights spotted over Calgary during thunderstorm likely a meteor
- Meteor fireball streaks over Irkutsk, Russia
- Comet Neowise, meteor, and mysterious aurora-like phenomenon called STEVE all share night sky in Manitoba, Canada
- Meteor fireball streaks across the sky breaking up over West Texas - UPDATE: Rocket re-entry
- Meteor fireball blazes over California
- Bright meteor fireball flashes over Michigan
- Comet NEOWISE and meteor fireball seen in Trinidad skies
- Largest meteorite discovered after sitting for decades in garden in Germany
- Exceptionally bright meteor fireball in the skies of southwest and central Florida
- Sydney skywatchers report stunning green meteor streaking across night sky
- Meteor fireball over Seville, Spain
- Source of early-morning boom that echoed in Aspen, Colorado remains mystery
- Bright meteor fireball lights up skies above Tokyo as witnesses report explosion
- A trifecta of astronomical shows coming in July
- Best of the Web: WHO admits: No direct evidence masks prevent viral infection
- The disturbing push to discredit HCQ
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Edible vaccine"? PHARMING - Food that changes you
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Harvard wants to deceive, sell lab-grown protein as meat without telling you!
- Ohio Pharmacy Board banning hydroxychloroquine as COVID-19 treatment
- Power scrubbing our way to a false sense of security: 'Hygiene Theater' is a huge waste of time
- SOTT Focus: Dr Mercola Interviews Denis Rancourt: 'There is no Scientific Evidence That Facemasks Inhibit Viral Spread'
- Could CranioSacral Therapy help treat dementia & Alzheimer's disease?
- We must inoculate ourselves against the crazy Anti-Rationalists
- SOTT Focus: New CDC and WHO Study Proves 'No Evidence' Facemasks Prevent Virus
- Honey of stingless bees is low GI, does not cause tooth decay
- More bang for your buckwheat: Siberian researchers say humble staple increases amount of "longevity protein" in the body
- Taking fake food to another level: New startup reveals lab-grown pork belly and bacon strips
- Vaccine for thee but not for me? Here's why rushed shots shouldn't be trusted
- How viruses and bacteria balance each other in the gut microbiome
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Operation 'Warped' Speed - These People Are Crazy!
- Russian government recommended banning Wi-Fi and cell phones in primary schools
- White flour products and rice rot teeth, New Zealand's largest child study reveals
- Blood iron levels are a possible key to slowing ageing, gene study shows
- Covid-19 & SARS immunity discovered in recovered patients - also in over 50% of subjects who were never infected
- On escaping viral entrancement
- A mutilation of young lives: How the radical transgender bandwagon is wrecking girls' bodies and destroying their mental health
- New theory of why we dream
- Reading printed books to children more beneficial to child's development than e-books - study
- Young children with pet dogs seen having fewer social interaction problems than other kids
- Blindsight: A strange neurological condition that could help explain consciousness
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Ideal And Value of Beauty
- 'Sweet tooth' cells identified in brain
- SOTT Focus: Stoicism, Materialism and the Search for Divinity
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Father Joseph Azize Interview: Gurdjieff's Legacy and the 'New Work'
- The need to belong, not facts, is what draws people to Black Lives Matter
- Best of the Web: Narcissists, psychopaths, and manipulators are more likely to engage in 'virtuous victim signaling' - study
- How does aging shape our narrative identity?
- Discovering the link between gender identity and peer contagion
- How addressing so-called 'unconscious bias' and 'unwitting racism' could be the first step to brainwashing
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with James Carpenter: First Sight, Psi, and Consciousness
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Try Not To Lie: The Value Of Honesty With The Self And Others
- Internet trolls: The motivations of malcontents
- SOTT Focus: Does Not Complying With Social Distancing Rules Mean You're a Psychopath? The Answer is Obvious
- Turns out brain scans aren't as useful as scientists thought
- Missing 411? Teen found alive in woods after going missing for 8 days and is unable to explain what happened
- Exorcist claims possessed woman threw 4 men across room and spoke demonic language
- Cow found mutilated in Eastern Oregon, investigators bewildered
- Evidence suggests UFO whistleblower Bob Lazar was telling the truth all along - world owes him an apology
- Best of the Web: Drip-drip disclosure: Pentagon UFO unit 'to publicly release some findings' after ex-official says 'off-world vehicle' found
- New never before seen pictures of Area 51 revealed
- Flashback: Greek merchant mariner recalls Burmuda Triangle UFO sighting
- 'Templar' crop circle appears in French field
- Mysterious lights spotted flashing in Houston, Texas sky
- US Senate Select Committee report refers to Unidentified Aerial Phenomena
- UK's UFO hotspots named - Reports continue despite government shutting down official agency
- Bright, fast moving orb-like object spotted in the skies of India
- Video of 'orb-like craft' recorded over US space command base
- Haunted house? These people feel they are in isolation with ghosts
- Glowing spheres videoed hovering over Brazil spark UFO theories online
- The strangest unexplained UFO sightings in Scotland's skies
- Mysterious 'red lights' in Virginia and Nevada prompt UFO speculation
- Missing 411? Body of Iowa 18-year-old who vanished after leaving store found in river, cause of death unknown
- Strange triangle-shaped UFO seen in Texas skies
- Best of the Web: Slow-motion alien disclosure continues: Pentagon confirms 3 UFO videos it leaked years ago are 'legit'
- Biden says he's excited to find out who he picked for VP
- Innovative new process! Plants can be converted into meat by feeding them to cows
- Fauci recommends encasing entire body in bubble wrap to protect against Coronavirus
- Sheep dipping system adopted on trial basis for Irish schoolchildren
- Orcs march on Minas Tirith in mostly peaceful protest
- Riot police unsure if their tear gas worked since libs were already crying
- Man walks down Oxford Street wearing nothing but a face mask
- When racists and wokes actually agree on everything
- Far-right extremist suggests treating people of all races equally
- Vaccine trial #666 successful reports Oxford university
- White House adds crying room for fussy reporters
- Frustrated by lockdown? Iceland offers to release your screams over loudspeaker
- Liberals worried that without cancel culture they'd actually have to defend their ideas
- Only herd sanity can inoculate us against this madness
- Fired Ukraine minister dons skimpy bikini, launches new party to fight corruption of "pants-wearing idiots"
- Gavin Newsom alerted to illegal activity by the sound of children's laughter
- People that wear a mask in their car
- 'No lives matter' launched by atheists
- Redskins change name to 'Lizard People' to better represent population of Washington, DC
- Best of the Web: Rest easy: FBI hires top-rated Italian bodyguard Hiluigi Clintonelli to protect Ghislaine Maxwell
Quote of the Day
It does not require great art, or magnificently trained eloquence, to prove that Christians should tolerate each other. I, however, am going further: I say that we should regard all men as our brothers. What? The Turk my brother? The Chinaman my brother? The Jew? The Siam? Yes, without doubt; are we not all children of the same father and creatures of the same God?
Recent Comments
They don't want biden to debate for one reason and one reason only. It will clearly show EVERYONE just how mentally deficient he is!
A question: How narrow would / will such beams be? I presume that if you walked through one, it would kill you? AND? cut you in half? Which brings...
Forgot to mention, it's not just college students, it's the entire generation. One thing in common is they are emotional wrecks. In that they...
"The Herd" is where all the morons feel safe, and it breeds a uniform stupidity like no other. There are many here among us, who feel that life is...
How about this, is it true, so many messages, so many lies, so much fear. [Link] Dr. Birx adds her expertise and sensitive touch to Commander...
Comment: See also: