ugandan ministry
A 25-year-old Christian minister and a 22-year-old parishioner were assaulted and drowned by radical Islamists in eastern Uganda for preaching to local Muslims.

Pastor Peter Kyakulaga and congregant Tuule Mumbya were murdered in a lake just outside of Lugonyola village after refusing to heed warnings of Muslim extremists in the region to stop evangelizing. According to one of Kyakulaga's relatives, the pair were told:

"We have discovered that your mission is not to fish but to hold Christian meetings and then convert Muslims to Christianity...We are not going to take this mission of yours lightly. This is our last warning to you."

Fellow Christians from the surrounding area arrived in the Lugonyola lake region as soon as they were told of the attack. David Nabyoma, who chairs the local council in the neighboring village of Namuseru, was one of those who arrived on scene.

"Immediately we rushed to the scene of the incident with several Christians," Nabyoma said. "We hired four boats and drove to the lake and found out that two of the Christians had been badly beaten and drowned in the lake and died instantly."

Because Uganda is a predominantly Christian country, church leaders begged believers not to retaliate against the violent minority of Muslim radicals, but to pray instead.