A 25-year-old Christian minister and a 22-year-old parishioner were assaulted and drowned by radical Islamists in eastern Uganda for preaching to local Muslims.Fellow Christians from the surrounding area arrived in the Lugonyola lake region as soon as they were told of the attack. David Nabyoma, who chairs the local council in the neighboring village of Namuseru, was one of those who arrived on scene.Because Uganda is a predominantly Christian country, church leaders begged believers not to retaliate against the violent minority of Muslim radicals, but to pray instead.