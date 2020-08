© twitter



"Mahmoud is a leading Palestinian human rights defender who is highly regarded in Palestine and around the world for his tireless and passionate advocacy of Palestinian rights.



"Israel's regime of military occupation, settler-colonialism and apartheid is desperately trying to terrorize Palestinian BDS activists and their families, after having failed to slow down the growth of the movement.



"We call on all BDS activists everywhere to further strengthen BDS campaigning to hold Israel accountable."



"As Israel becomes a role model for the racist, authoritarian far right, BDS is becoming a key component of the global progressive wave that fights for Indigenous, racial, economic, social, gender and climate justice."

Israeli occupation forces detained the general coordinator of the BDS - boycott, divestment and sanctions - movement in a night raid early Thursday.the BDS National Committee (BNC) said This video released by the BNC shows Nawaja'a, 34, as he is led away blindfolded by armed soldiers:The arrest did not pass without protest, notably from Nawaja'a's two older children, 9 and 7, who shouted at the soldiers, the BNC added. The older son said, "Leave dad alone. Get out. Your dog doesn't scare me."Nawaja'a has frequently condemned Israeli apartheid as part of his work with the BNC. Omar Barghouti , a co-founder of the BDS movement, called for international pressure on Israel to immediately release Nawaja'a.Barghouti has himself long been a target of harassment and restrictions by the Israeli government and its British and American allies.He reaffirmed the recent Palestinian civil society call for sanctions on Israel "to end Israel's war crimes, crimes against humanity and entire regime of oppression of the Indigenous Palestinians. Only that can help us achieve freedom, justice and equality."