© Jaidar Mohammed Ali/AFP/Getty Images



"The tally of martyrs since the outbreak of the protests in October has reached almost 560 including civilians and military personnel...The demonstrations were accompanied by unjustified violence against the demonstrators."

The Iraqi government on Thursday said thatAnadolu Agency reports.Hisham Dawood, the advisor to the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, in a news conference, said:Dawood said thatHe also added that..."stressing that the government's goal is 'a prestigious state of law'."The advisor, however, did not refer to the number of injured people during the demonstrations.Iraq has been roiled by mass protests since early October because of poor living conditions and corruption, forcing Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi to resign.Despite the fall of Abdul-Mahdi government, Iraq still witnesses from time to time mass protests to pressure on the al-Kadhimi government to abide by its commitments represented in enhancing public services, ending corruption and prosecuting the involved in killing demonstrators.