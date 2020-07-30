© PA/Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP



An advert in support of author JK Rowling has been removed from a train station in Edinburgh for reportedly being too "political" and potentially offensive.Network Rail confirmed that the advertisement had been taken down from Edinburgh Waverley because it breached its policy by promoting a political viewpoint."The poster in question is against our code of acceptance for advertising in our stations owing to its political nature."We do not allow advertising that is likely to support or promote one viewpoint over another."JK Rowling hit back at the criticism, saying she spoke out because she had been sexually assaulted and suffered from domestic abuse.In a lengthy blog post on her website, the Harry Potter author answered her critics with five reasons why she felt the need to talk about the issue - including her interest in "both education and safeguarding" and "freedom of speech".The Standard has contacted Network Rail for comment.