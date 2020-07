© Ink Drop/Shutterstock

Transgender ideology is being pushed on us by corporate interests through their philanthropic arms.In an August 2018 New Yorker article, Elizabeth Kolbert asks, "Are today's donor classes solving problems or creating new ones?" Kolbert describes a form of charity that aims to not just help people but to improve them. This "improvement" aligns with the giver's particular vision of what constitutes improvement, of course. And the people who need to be improved are treated as children — for whom the donor, naturally, gets to decide what is best.Perhaps the most insidious idea to be advanced under the LGBT banner today is the amorphous concept of "gender identity." Gender identity refers to the way people see themselves with respect to socially constructed sex-role stereotypes. But is not just a descriptive term; it is also prescriptive — one has the right, according to advocates, to force others to recognize one's chosen identity. And one has the right to change one's body medically so that it better maps on to one's gender identity. Given that the pharmaceutical lobby is the largest in Congress, and given that some of the most important philanthropists behind the modern LGBT movement have close ties to Big Pharma, this medical component is important to note."Gender identity" and "transgender" ideology emerged on the Western cultural landscape not more than a decade ago, but they have spread across the globe with the speed and ferocity of the SARS COVID pandemic — and they have created nearly as much havoc.Take Martine Rothblatt , a self-described transsexual and transhumanist who was the first individual to create a legal document supporting the idea that feelings of dissociation from our sexed bodies is normal. This legal document, later to become the International Gender Bill of Rights , legally normalizes body dissociation. Rothblatt later went on to become the top earning CEO in the biopharmaceutical industry, using his money and influence to promote the ideology and normalization of transgenderism. He believes that sexual dimorphism is morally equivalent to South African apartheid and must be dismantled.Jennifer Pritzker, along with his family, one of the wealthiest in the United States, has poured huge sums of money into American institutions in order to advance the concept of body dissociation under the euphemism of "gender identity." The Pritzker family has made vast investments in the medical industrial complex.In 2000, another billionaire, Jon Stryker, heir to a multi-billion-dollar medical corporation, created another mammoth LGBT NGO, the Arcus Foundation. Stryker created such a global goliath of philanthropic funding with the stocks from his medical corporation that he had to create another organization to keep track of it all. In 2006 Arcus funded the creation of MAP , or Movement Advancement Project, to track the complex system of advocacy and funding that had already developed as a way of insinuating gender identity and transgender ideology into the culture.Arcus has funneled millions into other philanthropy organizations, such as Tides Proteus and Borealis . There is no way to track whether these organizations are using Arcus money for the purpose of normalizing transgenderism, but one might surmise that the cause so dear to Arcus's heart is not entirely ignored.Whew. This is no small operation! And every Arcus grant is contingent upon the recipient's affirmation of "diversity and inclusion policies" — policies that, of course, very much include the affirmation of gender-identity ideology and transgenderism.Many more philanthropic actors are working to prop up the transgender and gender-identity movements, including Tim Gill and his Gill Foundation and George Soros and his Open Society Foundation. Like Martine Rothblatt, Jennifer Pritzker, and Jon Stryker, Gill, who is heavily invested in artificial intelligence, and Soros, who has broad investments in Big Pharma, stand to benefit financially from the demand for altered bodies and brains that they hope is the fruit of their philanthropic activity.It is striking that this conflict of interest has been so little discussed. Even the American Psychological Association (APA), the leading scientific and professional organization representing psychology in the United States, with more than 118,000 members, is funded by Arcus philanthropy. In 2005 the APA created INET, to help member psychological organizations improve the well-being of sexual orientation and "gender diverse people." Prior to the addition of gender identity and the arrival of Arcus money, the APA INET was solely focused on LGB issues. In 2008 the APA created the Task Force On Gender Identity and Gender Variance , and in 2015 it developed guidelines to assist psychologists in the provision of culturally competent, developmentally appropriate, and trans-affirmative psychological practice with "transgender" and "gender non-conforming" people. Psychologists were "encouraged" to modify their understanding of gender, broadening the range of variation viewed as healthy and normative.Jennifer Bilek is an investigative journalist, artist, and concerned citizen. She has been following the money behind the transgender agenda for six years. She blogs at the 11th Hour.