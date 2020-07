© Matt McClain/The Washington Post via AP, Pool



The exchange began with Neguse reminding Barr of his previous statement that the White House fully cooperated with Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, then beginning to probe Barr about the investigation.



"Today, yes or no, Mr. Barr - under penalty of perjury - do you testify that that statement was true at the time you made it?" Neguse asked.



"I thought it was true at the time I made it," Barr said. "Why wasn't it true?"



Barr then began speaking again before Neguse shouted over him that he his "reclaiming" his time, saying Barr had already answered the question.



"No, actually I need to answer that question," Barr said.



"Mr. Attorney General, you did answer the question," Neguse replied.



Barr then became frustrated, saying, "You said 'under penalty of perjury.' I'm gonna answer the damn question, OK?"

Today's hearing hosted by the House Judiciary Committee was an absolute disgrace. For hours, Democrats refused to let Bill Barr answer the questions they were purportedly asking, with Jerry Nadler going so far as to try to deny the Attorney General a bathroom break. To call this partisan politics at its worst would be too kind.For some examples, see our previous coverage here and here Eventually, Barr reached his breaking point after Rep. Joe Neguse demanded the Attorney General answer a question "under the penalty of perjury" and then tried to not let him fully answer the question.You can find video of the exchange at the above article from The Daily Caller. Here's some of what transpired.Regardless, Barr wasn't going to allow himself to be cut off in this situation. When you challenge someone to answer something under penalty of perjury, you don't then get to stop them from fully answering the question. Neguse learned that lesson today, as the Attorney General forcefully asserted himself in response to the Colorado representative's game playing.In the end, anyone who watched that hearing saw two sides.