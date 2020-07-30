Puppet Masters
Democrats 'are not coming out and condemning mob violence,' AG Barr says during hearing
Wed, 29 Jul 2020 09:14 UTC
Barr made the comments after being asked why he thought "autonomous zones," like the one that existed in Seattle for weeks, "are dangerous to America."
"What makes me concerned for the country is this is the first time in my memory that the leaders of one of our great two political parties — the Democratic Party — are not coming out and condemning mob violence and the attack on federal courts," Barr told the hearing.
"Why can't we just say, you know, the violence against federal courts has to stop? Could we hear something like that?"
Barr wasted no time in condemning "autonomous zones."
"They are dangerous because they are purporting to keep on the outside the duly constituted authority of the government. They are also, to me, outrageous, because these people who are living now under this autonomous zone haven't selected the government," he said. "They [haven't] selected the duly authorized government of the city and the state. So it's quite an outrage that people would use force to take over an area."
Barr's testimony was delayed due to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler being involved in a car accident. Nadler accused Barr of orchestrating the riots in Portland, Oregon, and Seattle in order to provide President Donald Trump with good election campaign material.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) continues to gather and assess intelligence on rioters, a senior department official revealed Thursday.
Protests and riots in Portland have resulted in tens of millions of dollars in damages to the community, according to the Portland Tribune.
Political leaders have been adamant in their refusal of federal assistance to resist the rioters. Democratic Oregon Rep. Earl Blumenauer said earlier in the month that "Portland, Oregon, is not out of control" during a speech on the House floor.
A man who does not think for himself does not think at all.
I wonder if Sky News (the origins of the article) has twisted the issues behind the Polish governments decision? If Sky News was a newspaper, I...
ARTICLE: "A Cult of Death" [Link] I do not believe that a nation dies save by suicide. To the very last every problem is a problem of will; and if...
Eighty billion dollars isn't enough for Bill Gates. Why? Look at that face and tell me there isn't Hebrew blood flowing in his veins. He looks...
And Mitt Romney, in the Senate, is not only an asshole, but a turd. What an opportunistic lying sack of dung. How the Congress does not suffocate...
Oh God, what an asshole Mitt Romney is. the US House of Representatives is 435 assholes in one room. The stink must be unbearable.
