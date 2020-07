© Fox News screenshot

Attorney General William Barr wondered why leaders of the Democratic Party "are not coming out and condemning mob violence" during his testimony Tuesday to the House Judiciary Committee.Barr made the comments after being asked why he thought "autonomous zones," like the one that existed in Seattle for weeks, "are dangerous to America."Barr wasted no time in condemning "autonomous zones."Barr's testimony was delayed due to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler being involved in a car accident The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) continues to gather and assess intelligence on rioters, a senior department official revealed Thursday Protests and riots in Portland have resulted in tens of millions of dollars in damages to the community, according to the Portland Tribune.Political leaders have been adamant in their refusal of federal assistance to resist the rioters.