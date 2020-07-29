AG Bill Barr testified in front of the House Judiciary Committee this morning. For exactly what I do not know because it didn't take long for it to go off the rails.
In other words, right away:
Once the hearing, which lasted until mid-afternoon, [Chairman Jerry] Nadler did not hesitate to express his scorn for Barr and his Justice Department.Nadler brought up the death of George Floyd, the protests, the collusion investigation, prosecutions against those involved in the investigation, re-elections, etc.
"Thank you for being here, Mr. Barr," Nadler said with a note of sarcasm, pointing out that this was the attorney general's first time appearing before the committee. — Fox News
Like I said. Who knows the actual point of the hearing except to try to embarrass Barr on TV.
Nadler's opening statement:
Ranking Member Jim Jordan fired back with a video of those peaceful protesters Nadler called a myth:
Nadler's reaction? He hopes that Jordan never complains about the length of his opening statements.
Barr's opening statement:
The Democrats could not stop interrupting Barr. They asked him stupid questions.
Barr with the mic drop:
Comment: If for nothing else than for this appalling display, the Democrat clown show currently in office deserve to be swept out of Washington.