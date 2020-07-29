Once the hearing, which lasted until mid-afternoon, [Chairman Jerry] Nadler did not hesitate to express his scorn for Barr and his Justice Department.



"Thank you for being here, Mr. Barr," Nadler said with a note of sarcasm, pointing out that this was the attorney general's first time appearing before the committee. — Fox News

Barr: "Well, this is a hearing. I thought I was the one who was supposed to be heard."AG Bill Barr testified in front of the House Judiciary Committee this morning. For exactly what I do not know because it didn't take long for it to go off the rails.In other words, right away:Nadler brought up the death of George Floyd, the protests, the collusion investigation, prosecutions against those involved in the investigation, re-elections, etc.Like I said.Nadler's opening statement:Ranking Member Jim Jordan fired back with a video of those peaceful protesters Nadler called a myth:Nadler's reaction? He hopes that Jordan never complains about the length of his opening statements.Barr's opening statement:The Democrats could not stop interrupting Barr. They asked him stupid questions.Barr with the mic drop: