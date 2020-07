© EDUARDO SOTERAS/AFP/Getty Images



The Ethiopian Ambassador in Russia, Alemayehu Tegenu Aargau, yesterday ruled out the outbreak of a military conflict between Ethiopia and Egypt over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.Speaking to reporters in Moscow, the Ethiopian ambassador said: "Tripartite negotiations are currently taking place under the African Union auspices, and I think that all problems will be resolved very soon. The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is not a cause of the conflict. The dam is a valuable facility for the region. It is a source of cooperation, not conflict."He noted that "Egypt's request for the United Nations Security Council to interfere in the tripartite negotiations is meaningless and useless.""The dam is a development issue, not a security issue, which is an Ethiopian issue, and a regional issue. It will benefit Africa and Ethiopia. The Security Council does not discuss these issues. The dam does not pose a security threat, and therefore, Ethiopia did not support the Egyptian request from the beginning," he said.Tensions have increased in recent months as a result of the dam project.