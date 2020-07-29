© Ruptly



Mounted police were deployed in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, where at least four people were arrested and a further five were hospitalized with stab wounds, after violent clashes between left-wing protesters and various right-wing groups.Roughly a thousand protesters gathered outside the home of Israel's Minister of Internal Security Amir Ohana Tuesday night.Eyewitness footage from Tel Aviv Tuesday night shows the chaos which ensued as right- and left-wing protesters clashed and engaged each other in street fights.Sporadic brawls between police and protesters also broke out, and a journalist was struck in the head by a stone; the person responsible was arrested.A group of Beitar Jerusalem soccer hooligans, known as 'La Familia,' were blamed for some of the violence against left-wing protesters on Saturday and again on Tuesday night."They must be caught and brought to justice, the protest will not be silenced as long as we are here," Defense Minister Benny Gantz said.