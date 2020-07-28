Society's Child
Police called as unruly mob of 300+ youths rampage through mini golf center, violating COVID-19 order
Fox13 Memphis
Sun, 26 Jul 2020 07:59 UTC
There were about 300 to 400 people at the business which put them in violation of COVID-19 order.
One person began to throw fireworks in the crowd which caused a stampede, an MPD spokesperson said.
During the stampede suspect, a teenage boy, 13, began pulling plants out of flower pots, police said.
An officer saw the suspect take one of the plants and throw it at a black sedan parked on the parking lot.
The stampede occurred when the complainant told those inside the business that they were closed and would not be issuing refunds, police said.
The complainant said that unknown suspects broke the Plexiglass barriers in between the customers and employees, plus broke napkin dispensers and threw cash registers, according to police.
The complainant and his staff cleaned all the debris up while officers were attempting to clear the parking lot, MPD said.
The teen was issued a juvenile summons for disorderly conduct, police said.
Comment: Another video of what appears to be the same girl spitting in the face of one of the employees:
