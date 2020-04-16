© AFP



South African police on Tuesday fired rubber bullets and teargas in clashes with Cape Town township residents protesting over access to food aid during a Covid-19 coronavirus lockdown.Hundreds of angry people fought running battles with the police, hurling rocks and setting up barricades on the streets with burning tyres in Mitchells Plain over undelivered food parcels.said resident and mother Nazile Bobbs.to curb the spread of coronavirus which has so far infected more than 2,400 people.President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised to provide basics such as water and food supplies to the poorest South Africans.Many people, especially those working in the informal economy, are unable to ply their trade and have lost income due to the lockdown which came into effect on March 27.Community leader Liezl Manual said people came out of their homes "frustrated wanting to know" where the food parcels were."I don't think Ramaphosa is doing something," said another resident Denise Martin, adding thatBusisiwe Memela-Khambula CEO of SA Social Security Agency (Sassa), a government department responsible for distributing food aid.The department normally helps people with disability, those who failed to access their social security grants or those generally experiencing hardships, she said."But," she said on local television.