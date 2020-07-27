A court in Vienna has sentenced a 32-year old man from Russia's North Caucasus region of Chechnya to 10 years in prison for fighting along with militants of the now-defunct group Caucasus Emirate (Imarat Kavkaz) against Russian federal troops.Adam S. testified that he had joined forces fighting against Russia after he witnessed "atrocities" committed by Russian federal troops in Chechnya, whom the man called "the occupiers."While fighting in 2013, the man lost fingers on his left hand and his eyesight was severely damaged. He has been residing in Austria since 2017.Since criminal proceedings against Adam S. were initiated when he was already in Austria, the country's judiciary handled the case.-- such as Kabardino-Balkaria, Daghestan, and Ingushetia, which in 2007 Imarat Kavkaz leaders proclaimed as its subjects.Since 2017, there have been no officially reported operations by the group on Russian territory, while some reports say that small groups fighting in Syria along with Islamic State militants associated themselves with the Imarat Kavkaz.Based on reporting by Die Presse and Austria Presse Agentur