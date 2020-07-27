A Rwandan refugee could face up to 10 years in prison after admitting setting fire to Nantes cathedral.The 39-year-old man, who has solely been identified by his first name Emmanuel, worked as a volunteer security guard at the 15th-century Cathedral of Saint Peter and Saint Paint which set alight last week.Three fires had been started at the site on July 18 and it took 104 firefighters to control the blaze which tore through the building and caused millions of pounds worth of damage.Prosecutor Pierre Sennès said Emmanuel had been charged with causing the destruction of property by fire an offence that can be punished with a 10-year sentence and fine equivalent to £136,000.Sennès added that Emmanuel had previously denied any involvement in the fire.His lawyer, Quentin Chabert, said his client bitterly regretted his acts and 'cooperated' with police.Father Hubert Champenois, who has been Rector of the cathedral for seven years, said he knew Emmanuel well.'He served at the altar,' said Father Champenois, before Emmanuel was charged. 'He was well liked. He was a Rwandan refugee who took steps to obtain papers in France.'The Nantes blaze came just 15 months after a devastating fire tore through Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.The fire, which led to Notre Dame being shut, has been blamed on an electrical fault.It was not the first time fire damaged the cathedral.It was partly destroyed during World War Two in 1944 after Allied bombings. In 1972 a fire completely ravaged its roof. It was finally rebuilt 13 years later with a concrete structure replacing the ancient wooden roof.'The fire of 1972 is in our minds, but at this stage the simulation is not comparable,' Nantes Mayor Johanna Rolland told reporters last week.