Society's Child
One year later, cause of Notre Dame fire STILL remains a mystery - Investigation further delayed by coronavirus lockdown
Summit News
Thu, 16 Apr 2020 00:00 UTC
On April 15, 2019, the 850 year old gothic building was engulfed in flames, sending its iconic spire crumbling to the ground.
Despite police initially asserting that an electrical short circuit was the probable cause of the fire, Europe Echaffaudage said that the electricity supply to the two lifts on the site "was perfectly within specifications and well maintained."
12 months on and there is no official conclusion as to how the fire started.
Le Journal des Arts reports that the coronavirus lockdown and the fact that the remains of the original scaffolding that the fire brought down is still on site has delayed the investigation.
"Experts still haven't been able to gain access to the area where the blaze is believed to have begun, and that area will not be accessible until the scaffolding comes down," reports ArtNet.
As we previously highlighted, following the blaze, the French government ordered state-employed architects not to give interviews to the media about the Notre Dame fire.
As the video below documents, in the days after the fire, BuzzFeed ran a fake news hoax denying that Muslims had celebrated the fire, despite evidence of this being manifestly provable.
I posted a video from Facebook showing users with Islamic names reacting to the burning cathedral with thumbs up and smiley face emoticons.
BuzzFeed then claimed in an article, "the video in question does not show what people on Facebook were reacting to."
This was a complete lie. The video clearly shows the Notre Dame Cathedral burning in the background.
Comment: Given the testamony (and lack thereof) of experts, it seems that the causes of the Notre Dame fire are being covered up at the highest levels of French Government. Couple that with the incredible numbers of churches being set ablaze in France, Europe and elsewhere - over the last few years, one could be forgiven for thinking that there is a major attack against the institutions of Christianity underway.
See also:
- Notre Dame Cathedral worker claims Paris' largest church was DELIBERATELY set on fire
- Paris' Legendary Notre Dame Cathedral Destroyed by Fire
- Saint-Sulpice in Paris was DELIBERATELY set on fire - ANOTHER attempt to set church ablaze was made 3 days prior
- Burkina Faso: Armed men open fire in Catholic church leaving 6 dead
- Campinas, Brazil: Gunman opens fire on church killing 5 people and himself
- At least 10 people killed after two gunmen open fire at Coptic Christian church near Cairo
- Blackburn, UK: 230yo church engulfed in fire
- Russia's tallest wooden church, built in 1774, destroyed in fire
- Ancient Christian church in Israel set ablaze in suspected arson attack, Jewish extremists blamed
- Jewish extremist convicted of arson at Christ's 'loaves & fishes' church
- Fire in predominantly black church ruled arson by fire officials
Who hates Christians/Christianity the most?
Who destroyed all the Christian Churches across Russia during the first banker funded Communist take over?
We are now experiencing, living through the second Communist take over.