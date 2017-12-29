Mar Mina Church Cairo Egypt
People are seen outside the Mar Mina Church in the Helwan district on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt.
At least ten people have been killed in a gun attack on a Coptic Christian church south of the Egyptian capital, Cairo, according to reports.

Two gunmen opened fire at a Coptic church in the Helwan district, reported Al-Ahram. The death toll currently stands at ten people, with at least a further five injured, according to Egypt's Health Ministry.

A spokesperson for the government said the wounded have been transferred to Nasser Hospital for treatment.

Security sources told Egyptian newspaper Masrawy that two attackers were involved in the shooting at the Marmina Coptic Church Helwan.

Helwan Newshas shared graphic footage of a man lying bloodied in the road, who it claims is one of the attackers.


A reporter from the local news organisation told RT.com earlier that the attacker in the video was captured alive and placed under arrest. However, there are contradicting reports that an armed suspect was killed during the incident. A second attacker is believed to have escaped.

The Coptic Church is located in a built-up area approximately 800 meters from a shopping mall.
A satellite map Coptic Christian church Helwan district Egypt
A satellite map showing the location of the Coptic Christian church in the Helwan district. © Google Maps