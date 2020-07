© Ali Lorestani/TT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Perhaps a culture's readiness to change on a sixpence to a "new normal" is inversely correlated to their affection for, and confidence in, the "old normal." The Swedes like their way of life, and are enviably reluctant to give it up.

Masks may only have been mandatory in British shops since yesterday, and British airports for a couple of months, but what I saw as I arrived in Sweden this past week already felt oddly transgressive, almost indecent.At no point on the journey does anyone tell you that you can remove your face mask, so when we landed in Stockholm, my fellow passengers on the quarter-full SAS flight from Heathrow kept them on up the gangway and into the airport terminal. Then you notice that the customs officers aren't wearing them as they check your passport, nor the airport staff swooshing around on silent scooters, but you keep it on just in case.In central Stockholm the restaurants and shops are busy, even if less busy than they might normally be; there's a table-service-only rule, so many bars have queues of patient Swedes outside to avoid any overcrowding inside. The outside watering holes of Stureplan and along the waterfront at Strandvägen are positively booming.I interviewed the architect of Sweden's Covid-19 policy, Anders Tegnell, for UnHerd's LockdownTV.It's fair to say he's feeling chipper — suntanned, back from his own summer break, and looking at a set of coronavirus figures that are going rapidly in the right direction. Case numbers, having first surged as they massively increased testing, are now coming down dramatically The uncomfortable fact remains that Sweden has had a much higher total mortality per capita than its Scandinavian neighbours (although still under that of the UK), but Tegnell insists that that was mainly the result of poor shielding of care homes, not their lack of lockdown. They've improved that and are now seeing the results. Certainly, whatever they are doing now seems to be working — and that doesn't include wearing masks.All of which, of course, could be said of the UK as well.As a half-Swede I've been paying anxious attention to their more laissez-faire response to Covid-19. It seems fair to grant Tegnell his request of deferring full judgement until a year from now, once we know how other countries fare in the autumn and spring. But whatever the final outcome, there is something about the atmosphere of the discussion in Sweden that I wish we had a bit more of in the UK.Anders Tegnell is a physician and technocrat with no voters to please or polls to fret about. The prime minister has been keeping a distinctly low profile on the issue.There's also a Swedish bloody-mindedness that in other scenarios can be maddening but in this context is a breath of fresh air.Most of all there's a clarity about those aspects of life that are worth defending, even in the midst of a global pandemic. Swedish children have not missed a single day of education; and they have protected the open society they cherish