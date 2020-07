A anti-abortion activist splashed the words "Baby Lives Matter" in front of a Planned Parenthood clinic in Salt Lake City, Utah, arguing the Black Lives Matter movement "wasn't talking about the actual problems in their community."Hansen painted the mural on the Salt Lake City street late on Friday night. It was removed on Saturday morning, just 10 hours later.Johnson added, "Expect more of this."Anti-abortion Christian activist Bevelyn Beatty, 29, was arrested Saturday for dumping black paint on the BLM street mural outside Trump Tower."Refund the police," Beatty, who is Black herself, could be heard shouting. "Jesus matters! We will never support Black Lives Matter!"