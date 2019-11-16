© Eric Kayne/Getty Images

The judge in the "Baby Body Parts" trial of activist and journalist David Daleiden has ordered the jury find him guilty of trespassing at Planned Parenthood conferences and clinics —Planned Parenthood is suing Daleiden and his colleagues after they released secretly recorded videos of executives haggling over the sale and price of baby body parts from abortions in their facilities.The judge said he had also determined that Daleiden and his colleagues trespassed at the Planned Parenthood Rocky Mountain Center in Colorado and a Planned Parenthood Center in Texas.The judge said the jury must accept his rulings and only decide if Planned Parenthood suffered damage from the trespass and what damages they should be awarded.Daleiden recorded Planned Parenthood executives stating they changed abortion techniques to ensure better and more profitable body parts were retrieved for sale.Addressing the jury at the close of the trial, Peter Breen, counsel for Daleiden and his colleagues, said the case is "about the steps it took for private citizen investigators to cut through a curtain of silence and concealment."" he told the jury.He referred to Planned Parenthood lawyers stating that the case is about "protecting the brand."" Breen contended."Now, Planned Parenthood could have tried to dispute this issue, but when push came to shove here at trial, a place where you need hard evidence to back up your claims, they had nothing. This is what so outraged the public. The true words of Planned Parenthood's top abortion doctors and other personnel," he told the jury.He added that it was not a case of fraud or racketeering but rather one about the"This is a case of undercover journalism. And we, the people, need that information. You need that information. You may not like seeing that information. It may be difficult or whatever. But."Also addressing the jury was Charles Limandri, another lawyer for Daleiden and his colleagues, who said the evidence they heard showed "people, obviously, making huge profits selling and buying fetal tissue, which is not legal.""Different people understanding they have different views about using undercover techniques where you have to misrepresent your identity and misrepresent why you're there. But if you're doing it to save human lives and to stop the type of atrocities that we're talking about here, it's fully justifiable," he added.He said the charges were an attempt by Planned Parenthood to "conceal criminal activity.""And they even want you to use a threat of punitive damages to stop them — stop anybody from ever being able to show — do that again. And they want to destroy these defendants, financially."The jury has retired to consider its verdict.Phelim McAleer is a journalist and filmmaker. He is the author of the New York Times best-selling book "Gosnell - The Untold Story of America's Most Prolific Serial Killer" and host of the Podcast The Ann and Phelim Scoop.