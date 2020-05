Dr. Deborah Nucatola, former Senior Director of Medical Services, Planned Parenthood Federation of America (PPFA).

Dr. Mary Gatter, former Medical Director's Council President, PPFA.

Dr. Dorothy Furgerson, former Chief Medical Officer, Planned Parenthood Mar Monte.

Linda Tracy, Advanced Bioscience Resources, who provided third party testimony about Planned Parenthood contracts.

Sixteen unsealed excerpts of sworn video testimony from Planned Parenthood executives were released Tuesday by the Center for Medical Progress (CMP), which shows in their own words that Planned Parenthood was involved in obtaining "donations" of fetal tissue organs from women having abortions, only to illegally sell them to middle-man organ procurement companies for profit.One particularly incriminating exchange was during the video testimony of Tram Nguyen, Abortion Center Administrator for Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast (PPGC). She was asked by defense counsel about an e-mail stream between her and the Regional Medical and Surgical Services Director of PPGC.And that was not the only contract Planned Parenthood lied about.Last month, newly unsealed invoices showed detailed billing for aborted baby remains from nine abortion facilities operated by Planned Parenthood Mar Monte, a California affiliate totaling nearly $25,000 over just three months. Of the nine facilities, the San Jose Planned Parenthood clinic was by far the most profitable, raking in $8,205 for a total of 157 specimens labeled "POC" or "products of conception."The CMP defendants lost the court case where the video testimony was presented and were ordered to pay a combined judgment totaling millions of dollars to Planned Parenthood — all for daring to expose their criminal conduct. Newman's attorneys with the American Center for Law and Justice are now petitioning for a new trial."Mounting public evidence, which has been sealed until now, clearly shows that Planned Parenthood broke the law. The truth can no longer be hidden or denied," said Newman. "I call on the Department of Justice to complete their investigation into Planned Parenthood's illegal trafficking in aborted baby parts and lying to Congress. Planned Parenthood must be held accountable for their criminal conduct."In addition to testimony from Tram Nguyen, the newly released videos show excerpts of testimony from the following witnesses:Those videos can be viewed here Published with permission from Operation Rescue