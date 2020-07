© AFP / Douglas DeFelice

Helen Buyniski is an American journalist and political commentator at RT. Follow her on Twitter @velocirapture23

Lifestyle mag Men's Health is clutching its pearls over podcaster Joe Rogan's conversation with a transgender-skeptical writer - but they were fawning over his workout and diet just months ago. What changed? Not his politics.Rogan's number-one podcast is "putting lives in danger," freelance writer Philip Ellis shrieked in the pages of Men's Health earlier this week.Declaring Rogan "has a history of platforming divisive voices," Ellis accused him of "actively fanning the flames of hate" and exposing millions of subscribers to "bigotry" and "hate speech," all for the sake of clicks. By inviting Shrier on his program, the writer claimed, Rogan "lend[s] a veneer of credibility to some truly dangerous prejudices."But Rogan's skepticism about the transgender issue - especially regarding children - has been well-known for years.It's far from the first time Men's Health has featured an adoring writeup of Rogan, either. The podcaster's 30-day "Carnivore Diet" was the subject of a February piece in which the writer detailed Rogan's "explosive uber diarrhea" and weight loss on the meat-only regime. No complaints about "hate" there, either - not even a tear shed for the animals who died to end up on Rogan's plate - but then, the comedian's political views were carefully tucked away there too.For Men's Health to come out of left field scolding Rogan for expressing his long-held views is the male equivalent of Vogue telling a female model to "Shut up and look pretty."Acquired by mega-publisher Hearst in 2018, Men's Health has kept afloat while other magazines go under by continuing to serve up workout and diet advice ostensibly directed at men, even as "men's spaces" vanish from the earth.However, it's possible the sudden outrage over Rogan's long-held opinions comes from a less sinister place. Ellis accuses Rogan of pushing controversial guests not because he agrees with what they're saying or believes those excluded from the mainstream deserve a platform, but to generate "outrage clicks."Given that Men's Health has had more traffic from angry Rogan fans in the last week than they've probably had in months, the intent may have been to rustle up some outrage clicks of their own. In which case, mission accomplished.