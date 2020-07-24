© robindiangelo.com; Wikipedia / Unitarian Universalist Association

Robin DiAngelo's bestseller just proves that'White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism' has recently ensconced itself in the global zeitgeist. Despite being written in 2018, its popularity has soared this year in the wake of the killing of George Floyd and global Black Lives Matter protests-cum-riots. It is currently on both the New York Times and Amazon bestseller lists, no doubt making its author, Robin DiAngelo, a very wealthy woman.I didn't want to read this book; Scandinavian detective novels are more my bag to be honest, but given the prominence of it, I thought it best to see what all the fuss was about. Thus I subjected myself to this exhausting, boring read, so you don't have to put yourself through it - or further line the pockets of Professor DiAngelo.There is no way out of this fact as DiAngelo says that white people denying they are racist is simply further proof that they are racist. This, she argues, is the eponymous 'white fragility' which is a product of white people growing up in a society which is steeped in 'white supremacy'.You may well have thought that white supremacy was confined to meetings of skinheads with swastika tattoos and rallies full of hooded lunatics setting fire to crosses. However, DiAngelo argues that Western society is built on white supremacy and as a result it pervades everything. Again,Even if people of colour gain positions of power in society, such as Barack Obama, Colin Powell, or Clarence Thomas, this does nothing to make the system less racist as they "support the status quo."and effectively make racism in the West something akin to 'The Force' in Star Wars.Perplexingly, along with being unfalsifiable, they are also contradictory. For example,How can a group that doesn't see themselves as a group express solidarity?This again makes no sense.However, while white people can never not be racist -- they can do "work" to make themselves more aware. Coincidentally, this "work" happens to be DiAngelo, who along with being a professor in "multicultural education" specialising in "whiteness studies" is also a diversity "facilitator."That doesn't exactly seem like money well spent.The purpose of these lectures is not only to make whites aware that they are inherently racist, but also to build up their "racial stamina." You see, racial stamina is the way to combat white fragility and, from the sounds of it, building up this stamina is a deeply unpleasant process.Although this is obviously no indication of the lectures themselves being bad or insulting,The crying is a particular problem for Professor DiAngelo, particularly white women crying in front of black people. Indeed, she considers this so much of a problem thatHer reasoning behind this is that there is a history of black men being tortured and murdered because of white women's distress. As a white woman herself, she writes, "our tears trigger the terrorism of this history," before citing the case of Emmett Till, a 14-year-old boy who was lynched in Mississippi in 1955 after allegedly flirting with a white woman.This example is a perfect illustration of how DiAngelo's warped view of the world manages to simultaneously be insulting to both white and black people.Her argument, while impugning the motive of racism into any action by a white person. If a white person is nice to a black person, it is racist. If they are nasty to a black person, that is also racist. Saying that you were taught to treat everyone equally is not only racist but also ignorant as it shows you are unaware of your socialised racism.To illustrate this socialised racism, the book is peppered with anecdotes designed to show that all white people are racist, but really just display DiAngelo's own prejudices. She argues that white people come away from the story of Jackie Robinson believing he was the first black baseball player good enough to play with whites rather than the first who was allowed to.Elsewhere she says that white people use coded language such as "sketchy," "urban," or "bad neighbourhood" when what they really mean is a lot of black people live there. To demonstrate this, DiAngelo writes about a conversation she was having with a white friend who was telling her about a white couple she knew that had moved to New Orleans for $25,000. Her friend then told her that the couple had also bought a gun, at which point DiAngelo says, "I immediately knew they had bought a home in a black neighbourhood." DiAngelo will presumably assert that all white people would make that assumption, but she cannot be sure of that.DiAngelo's argument is a perfect circular one, you are racist because you are white, only white people can be racist, so being racist makes you white. It is then impossible to argue against because denial is simply further proof of your racism. You can't even argue that you just treat people as individuals because that ignores their experience as a member of a group in an inescapable intersectional power structure.The best example of the unfalsifiability of her argument comes when DiAngelo lists a series of phrases used by white people to claim they are not racist. This includes phrases like: "I know people of colour," "I marched in the sixties," "the real oppression is class," "you don't know me," but the most telling one of all is, "I disagree."There is no room for nuance or debate, no shades of grey - to Professor DiAngelo the world is, in every sense of the phrase, black and white.