A black bear

A black bear.
OPP say victim was out picking blueberries on Monday and did not return home, leading to a search for the man.

Ontario Provincial Police say they've found the body of a 67-year-old man who left his Red Lake home to pick blueberries and may have been killed by a bear.

Police, in a release issued on Tuesday, say they killed a black bear located in the vicinity of the body of the man, who left home Monday morning and was in the vicinity of Tuzyk Road off Highway 105.

The Ministry of Natural Resources has been contacted and the bear's remains will be sent to Guelph, Ont. for testing.

The OPP remind the public to be aware of their surroundings while outdoors and if a bear poses an immediate threat through threatening or aggressive behaviour, to immediately call 911 or the local police department.