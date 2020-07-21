© AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Peer-to-peer texting has quickly become a critical tool for Republicans and Democrats. Both sides agree, it's going to lead to more Americans voting, a great thing for our country. There is bipartisan commitment to continue working with mobile carriers and the entire mobile messaging industry to ensure the channel remains open and secure.

Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile temporarily shut down President Donald Trump's campaign texting program, which serves as a cornerstone of the president's digital platform.Trump recently accused Twitter and Facebook of censoring conservatives, and Donald Trump Jr., Trump's son, contended that Google's Gmail platform is sending Trump campaign emails to voters' spam folders.Republican operatives have said that email and text messaging lists are some of the most vital parts of a campaign apparatus.Eric Wilson, a GOP digital strategist who worked for the Marco Rubio 2016 presidential campaign, said, "A campaign's email and text messaging list are some of the most important assets they have in 2020."He added that it was "really very concerning to see that such a significant issue happened and to see that it wasn't resolved in a timely manner."The administrators insist that they were following the guidelines established by the Cellular Telecommunications Industry (CTI). The major telecoms shut down the Trump campaign's messaging during a test run on the Fourth of July, potentially costing the campaign a large number of donations from supporters."These simple steps help protect consumers from spam and maintain text messaging as a trusted medium for everyone," the group added.Gary Toby, the Trump campaign's digital director emphasized how important its messaging services is for getting out the vote ahead of elections. He said:Tim Cameron, a digital strategist who worked for the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), said,