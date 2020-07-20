© China News Service/Getty Images



after the water level rose more than 15 metres (50ft)

Authorities in central China have blasted a dam to release surging waters behind it amid widespread flooding that has claimed scores of lives.- was destroyed with explosives on Sunday morning, state broadcaster CCTV reported, after which the water level was expected to drop by 70cm (2ft).The water released is being channelled into two storage ponds on a flood plain that can hold more than 60m cubic metres (2.1bn cubic ft) of water.Elsewhere, soldiers and workers have been testing the strength of embankments and shoring them up with sandbags and rocks. On Saturday, firefighters and others finished filling in a 188-metre (620ft) break on Poyang Lake, China's largest freshwater lake, that had caused widespread flooding across 15 villages and agricultural fields in Jiangxi province. More than 14,000 people were evacuated.Seasonal flooding strikes large parts of China annually, especially in its central and southern regions, but. More than 150 people have died or are missing in flooding and landslides brought on by the torrential rains - 23 of them since Thursday alone.and direct losses attributed to flooding are estimated at more than 49bn yuan ($7bn), according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.Major cities have been spared so far, but concern has risen over Wuhan and other downstream metropolises that are home to tens of millions of people.