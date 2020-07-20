The low-pressure system in the Arabian Sea caused heavy rains in eastern parts of the Dhofar Governorate. Most of the coastal and desert areas received moderate to heavy rains.Salalah city also witnessed heavy rain in the wee hours on Sunday. The rain has completely subsided now. Some low lying areas were waterlogged due to the rain.Mirbat recorded heavy rain and rescue operations had to be carried out on Sunday to protect a stranded person in the city.Road to Tawi Atair has been blocked due to the accumulation of stones on a long patch of the road. The authorities are working to clear the road.A resident, however, said it would take two to three days to clear the road for traffic movement.Water supply has also been disrupted in most parts of the Mirbat city due to damage in water supply pipelines. Work is on to restore the water supply.According to a source in the Salalah Met Office, the current disturbance that started on Friday continued till Sunday with rain and thundershowers in some areas.with the strong wind mostly in the desert areas."The rain in Dhofar and some other areas in the Sultanate was due to the low-pressure system over the Arabian Sea. It caused the advection of clouds with varying intensity of sporadic rainfall and thundershowers over the governorates of South Sharqiyah, Al Wusta, and Dhofar associated with fresh downdraft winds until Monday," an alert of the Oman Met office said.