There clearly was no reason for the mass riots taking place around the country after the death of the individual at the hands of the police in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Everyone who saw the police brutality was appalled and outraged at the sight of the policeman kneeling on the victims neck for an incredibly long period of time. The man died. But nothing warrants the wholesale destruction of property, the murder and and riots around the US since that event.
We also were the first to report that BLM was raising money using ActBlue as a resource. The Daily Caller confirmed this and reported that BLM is not a non-profit organization and nonprofit organization (Thousand Currents) said it provides 'fiduciary oversight, financial management, and other administrative services to BLM.
Candice Owen reported on the BLM - ActBlue relationship and was targeted by a bogus fact-checker. Tom Fitton from Judicial Watch jumped in and stated that the findings confirmed what we and Candice Owen reported:
Thousand Currents is apparently a non-profit organization and Susan Rosenberg serves on its Board as reported by Wikipedia (note the link to Thousand Currents no longer works).
New York Times reported that many politicians, including Democrat Chuck Schumer, were critical of a pardon President Clinton gave to her on his last day in office:
An unusual combination of New York political and law enforcement leaders have condemned former President Bill Clinton's pardon of Susan L. Rosenberg, a one-time member of the Weather Underground terrorist group who was charged in the notorious 1981 Brink's robbery in Rockland County that left a guard and two police officers dead.
Mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani, a Republican, and United States Senator Charles E. Schumer, a Democrat, were among those who criticized the pardon, as did Bernard B. Kerik, New York City's police commissioner, and David Trois, a Rockland County police union official.
So contributions to BLM are funneled through ActBlue, the major resource for Democrat donations, and then funneled to an organization run by a member of the Weather Underground terrorist group.
What we can report today is that ActBlue in Texas is paying, not only candidates, but thousands of other unidentified individuals.
Per a review of ActBlue Texas disbursements via the website TransparencyUSA.org, there are hundreds of individuals being paid by ActBlue Texas for similar small amounts (e.g. $300 or $250) who are not candidates running for office. In total, ActBlue Texas has paid out $9.6 million in disbursements. We have no idea who most these people are.
We know that the Democrat Party uses BLM as a vehicle to obtain donations. We also know that George Soros's Open Society has been funding individual rioters in their anti-American activities since at least 2014. Are the Democrats and ActBlue now funding riots through ActBlue?
It's clear that the recent riots around the country are not spontaneous. They are coordinated and planned. These riots are related to the same individuals involved in similar activities for years. These people hate America.
About the Author:
Joe Hoft is the twin brother of TGP's founder, Jim Hoft. His posts have been retweeted by President Trump and have made the headlines at the Drudge Report. Joe worked as a corporate executive in Hong Kong and traveled the world for his work, which gives him a unique perspective of US and global current events. He has ten degrees or designations and is the author of three books. His new book: In God We Trust: Not in Lying Liberal Lunatics is out now.
I would be surprised if the US, the "center of Western Democracy", would be different ...