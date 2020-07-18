© Pixabay / Gerd Altmann

A German federal court said on Friday that several laws giving investigators access to personal internet or phone data were unconstitutional and needed to be amended to better protect privacy.The court ruling is a victory for privacy activists who had saidOne of the suits on which the ruling published on Friday is based was filed by Katharina Nocun and Patrick Breyer of the Pirate Party, along with around 6,000 joint plaintiffs, in 2013.They had said that Germany's telecommunications law gave investigators sweeping access to users' private data, risking the creation of "a new secret police of the internet that can ransack and scan our most intimate thoughts".The court said on Friday that investigators can in principle be given access to the data of users, but that laws needed to balance how urgently such data was needed - to fend off imminent danger or solve crimes - with the protection of legal rights.Otherwise they encroach on users' right to determine the use of their data as well as on telecommunications privacy., the court said.