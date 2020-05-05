we reaffirm the primacy of EU law

Germany's top court on Tuesday demanded clarification of a key element of the European Central Bank's support to the eurozone economy, but, the Constitutional Court (BVG) in Karlsruhe said in a landmark ruling.The court also raised an unprecedented challenge to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), labelling its earlier ruling rubber-stampingand declaring it not legally binding.But presiding judge Andreas Vosskuhle saidECB chiefs are set to discuss the ruling later Tuesday.Ahead of the telephone conference, Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann -- a longtime critic of QE -- highlighted the importance of "respecting the independence of the ECB governing council" to set monetary policy.Meanwhile, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said the government "will find ways so the necessary things that must happen in Europe can continue to happen in future".Given the three-month grace period, "an optimistic interpretation could be this is lots of barking without biting", ING bank economist Carsten Brzeski commented.Others noted the judgement could be a boost for nations like Hungary and Poland, whose reforms to the political and judicial systems have drawn allegations they are undermining democracy.The Constitutional Court was "calling the authority of the CJEU into question precisely when autocratic governments try to defeat the primacy of EU law," law professor Matthias Goldmann of Frankfurt's Goethe University posted on Twitter."Notwithstanding the analysis of the details of the German constitutional court today,," a spokesman for the European Commission said in Brussels.Tuesday's ruling turned on the idea oBy buying up government bonds -- so far totalling 2.2 trillion euros -- QE is designed to drive private investors' cash into riskier investments, stoking economic growth and in turn powering inflation towards the ECB's goal of just below two percent.The CJEU found that, accepting the central bank's judgement on what interventions are necessary in pursuit of its goal.By contrast, the German judges argued that the European court's ruling "allows asset purchases even in cases where the purported monetary policy objective is possibly", such as lowering borrowing costs for individual euro member states.By ruling in favour of something, the CJEU had made its judgement "ultra vires" or, they said.The BVG's aim in its decision may be to hold the ECB "under constant threat", reserving to itself discretion over a border between permissible "monetary" and forbidden "economic" policy that "can't be defined," tweeted Henrik Enderlein, director of the Delors Institute think-tank in Berlin.Former ECB Vice-President Vitor Constancio was blunter, calling the distinction between monetary and economic policy "ridiculous".Many observers warned that the German court's insistence on constraints to QESo-called issuer limits and the capital key restrict how much debt from any one government the ECB can buy, and mean purchases must be in line with states' share in the central bank's capital.