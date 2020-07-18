The bright, falling objects were reportedly seen from the Big Bend area to LubbockDid you see the brilliant celestial show that was put on early Saturday morning?What appeared to be a meteor breaking up right above West Texas caused many bright objects to streak across the night's sky!There were several videos and photos posted to social media leaving many people baffled and stunned about what they had witnessed.CBS7 News reached out to the National Weather Service in Midland. Forecasters there did not witness it but did hear about the event.We also reached out to the McDonald Observatory in Jeff Davis County to get more information on what happened Saturday morning. We are waiting to hear back.We cannot confirm this is all from the same event over the Permian Basin.And finally, another from Pecos says "At first it seemed like it was coming from the airport maybe and like a plane was on fire or exploding but it was going too fast and still heading up to over my head and continuing fiery and exploding before I was able to realize what it was or wasn't."