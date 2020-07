© Wikipedia

The grave marking the resting place of the mascot of a WW2 RAF squadron has been updated to be more politically correct, sparking accusations that the British military is trying to whitewash history.A memorial created shortly after the mascot's passing, located at RAF Scampton, listed the dog's name and the circumstances of his death. However, the WW2-era headstone was recently modified, with the Labrador's name being replaced with "The Dog."An RAF spokesperson said that the alteration was part of an "ongoing review of its historical assets." The original gravestone has been put in storage as officials debate over what to do with it.Many reactions on social media also denounced the move, arguing that we should learn from history, as opposed to trying to change it to fit contemporary ideals."History is what it is. Leave it that way," urged one Twitter user.The altered headstone comes amid growing sensitivity over racism in the UK and around the world, sparked by Black Lives Matter (BLM) demonstrations which began in May in the United States. In Bristol, a statue of 17th-century slave trader Edward Colston was toppled by protesters last month. It was covertly replaced by a steel sculpture commemorating a BLM activist, but that statue was quickly removed by city officials.