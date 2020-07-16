"Whiteness (and its accepted normality) also exist as everyday microaggressions toward people of color," is not a message one might expect to find on the website of a Smithsonian Institution museum. Yet there it is, part of the topic titled 'Whiteness' in a series called 'Talking About Race', second from the top of the home page of the National Museum of African-American History and Culture (NMAAHC).
There is no way to tell how long it has been up on the site, but it was brought to the public eye on Tuesday by Claremont Institute president Ryan P. Williams, who described it as "divisive propaganda."
Others weren't so restrained. "This is seriously the most racist document I've ever seen in mainstream circulation," said columnist Inez Stepman, while radio show host Seth Leibsohn described it as "out and out bigotry" and called to "Defund the Smithsonian now."
You see, NMAAHC is the newest addition to the Smithsonian family of museums - opened in 2016 to great fanfare, with then-President Barack Obama in attendance - and therefore funded by US taxpayers.
The most controversial portion of the 'Whiteness' presentation is an infographic about "common characteristics of most US White people," based on a slide by corporate consultant Judith H Katz and spruced up by NMAAHC designers. There we find out that self-reliance, nuclear family, the scientific method, 'Judeo-Christian tradition', delaying gratification, competitiveness and justice based on protecting property and English common law are all "white" things.
What's particularly disturbing is that Katz wrote that back in 1990. According to her bio on the website of Kaleel Jamison Consulting, a New York-based outfit, she actually wrote a Handbook for Anti-Racism Training in 1978. Now her ideas have been dusted off and sandwiched between White Fragility author and corporate grifter Robin DiAngelo, and radical feminist and social justice activist bell hooks. Capping off the 'Whiteness' section are suggested readings and videos from liberal media outlets such as the Guardian, Vox and the Atlantic, along with questions designed for teachers.
Comment: A little on the mad Ms. DiAngelo:
And then it hits you: it's a lesson plan. Sure enough, the first of the three categories the museum pitches its 'Talking about race' series to are "educators," followed by parents and finally persons "committed to equity." Which doesn't mean ownership of assets with debts or liabilities, but "equality of outcomes," in the new language of intersectional social justice.
But wait, there's more! The current featured topic in the series is 'Being Antiracist' - a celebration of race-based policies and outcomes as defined by social justice activist Ibram X. Kendi and others. Just wait till you get to 'Social Identities and Systems of Oppression'...
It's bad enough that this kind of racialist propaganda is being pushed by the taxpayer-funded Smithsonian, but it gets worse. The Trump administration is literally paying race hucksters to brainwash its own employees, right now. Defense Secretary Mark Esper virtue-signaled on Twitter on Wednesday about the first meeting of the DOD Board on Diversity and Inclusion, which will do such vitally important work as reviewing "hairstyle and grooming policies for racial bias."
Just last week, the US Army emailed out a graphic describing President Donald Trump's campaign slogan 'Make America Great Again' as an example of "covert white supremacy," only to say it was done "in error" when caught.
Leaked documents published by researcher Christopher Rufo show diversity training along the lines above currently being carried out at the Treasury Department. The contractor who is doing this billed the federal government millions for various "diversity" schemes over the past 15 years.
People like that are part of an entire cottage industry of "anti-racism" consultants that charge big money for "educating" captive audiences of corporate and government employees, forced to attend their "sensitivity training" and "unconscious bias" workshops for years. The best part - for them, not for the country - is that the way they define racism, it can never be overcome or resolved, requiring their grift to continue indefinitely.
By the logic of these anti-racist "educators," when the Rev. Martin Luther King Junior dreamed a dream in 1963 that his children "will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character," he was in fact racist. Segregation is not an evil to be condemned, but a good that brings about "equity." Now bend the knee and fork over your money, sinners!
This is "racism masquerading as antiracism" as Rufo puts it, calling for the Trump administration to immediately ban the teaching of "toxic principles of critical race theory, race essentialism, and neo-segregationism."
There is ample evidence these teachings underpinned last month's race riots across America. If left unchecked, it isn't too hard to see that there will be war. There is still time to step back from the brink and for people to see reason. Ah, but I forget, that's a "white people thing."
Nebojsa Malic is a Serbian-American journalist, blogger and translator, who wrote a regular column for Antiwar.com from 2000 to 2015, and is now senior writer at RT. Follow him on Twitter @NebojsaMalic
Comment: Here is the full summary graphic from the museums exibition. What were once considered marks of good character, and traits necessary to have a liveable society, are now symptoms of 'white supremacy'. The world has gone bonkers. [Click image to enlarge]