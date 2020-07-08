Society's Child
Reddit commentors tell platform: You became RACIST yourself, as it issues (then removes) ban on content portraying 'people of color' as 'aggressors'
RT
Wed, 08 Jul 2020 17:31 UTC
The policy update was posted by Reddit's AutoModerator bot, which intervened in a conversation on the JusticeServed channel.
"We can no longer allow any posts, comments, or other content that shows a POC [person of color] as the aggressor," the publication warned. Corresponding videos, news and personal stories, photos, police reports, and "any other form of media" will be considered "hate speech and/or harassment."
The announcement itself then disappeared from Reddit. It is nowhere to be found on JusticeServed and other accounts, but still available on the web archive.
[Ed. note: The notice has also been scrubbed from the link above but is reproduced below]
"In your pursuit of anti-racism, you've managed to become racists yourselves," one person said, while others called the policy "reverse racism."
Not surprisingly, some found the blacklisting announcement to be rather Orwellian. "Is this satire? It has got to be right? Literally big brother didn't go to this extent," a Reddit user wrote.
"We can tell our kids we remember a time when they started shutting down the truth," another said.
Some enraged netizens called on everyone to stop using the "sinking ship" Reddit and migrate to alternative platforms.
Reddit has been on a crusade against 'hateful' content in recent weeks, amid the waves of protests against racism sparked by the death of George Floyd. It wiped out multiple accounts, among them the subreddit 'The_Donald', believed to be the most popular community of Donald Trump supporters.
The website's executives accused the group of targeting and harassing individuals and repeatedly breaking its rules of conduct. Some, including YouTuber and managing editor of Human Events Ian Miles Cheong, said the company was using the mass ban to cover up a bias against the community of Trump supporters.
Reader Comments
.
Whats all this stupidity of catering to black people anyway? The way people and companies are acting, you'd think slavery just ended a year ago.. Sure there's racism in society, in ALL races. But what they are doing won't address racism. It'll just put black people above white people in an unhealthy way. Then it will be white people who are oppressed. Just like it is now in South Africa.