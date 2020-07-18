© Emma Machan



Fewer young people drinking alcohol

Cocaine use near 20-year high

People likely to stick with their habits

More young Australians are experimenting with vaping, even if they've never smoked cigarettes, but they are turning away from alcohol and illicit drugs.The latest national snapshot of household drug use showed one-in-five young adults who didn't smoke had tried e-cigarettes.In 2016, just over 2.5 per cent of people aged 18-24 were vaping."It is actually less harmful than cigarette smoking, but we don't want to see a whole generation of people vaping and possibly also progressing to cigarette smoking as a result of that," Professor Farrell said.The data comes from a survey of 23,000 Australians aged over 14, conducted every three years by the Australian Institute for Health and Welfare.Michelle Jongenelis, from the Melbourne Centre for Behaviour Change at the University of Melbourne, blamed the uptick on the marketing of e-cigarettes to young people.But Colin Mendelsohn, a smoking cessation physician, said the vaping industry did not target younger people in Australia because it was not allowed to advertise at all.His view was that even the more youthful flavours are an essential part of vaping for people of all ages."There are thousands of vape flavours," he said. "You'd be surprised at how many adults use those flavours."The survey found younger vapers were far more likely than older people to have never smoked cigarettes."There is no evidence young people who start vaping but never smoked will go on to become regular smokers, if they would not have done so anyway," he said.Researchers found young people today were less likely to drink, smoke, or take illicit drugs than previous generations at the same age.It could also be due to fewer young people smoking cigarettes, he said."Smoking rates have gone down. And the more smoking rates go down, the broader health behaviour around it goes up," Professor Farrell said.Cannabis was the most commonly used illicit drug in 2019.Of those surveyed, more than one in 10 Australians used cannabis in the previous year, followed by cocaine.Those people who were using cocaine only did it every now and then.The use of methamphetamines remained stable, but those who took drugs like ice were much more likely to be frequent users.There were also noticeable trends when it came to a person's relationship with a substance."The average age of people who use [illicit] drugs has risen since 2001," Gabrielle Phillips from the AIHW said."In 2001, people in their 20s were most likely to have used an illicit drug, but in 2019 it was people in their 40s," she said."This could be due to people in their 20s in 2001 continuing their drug use."