© Reuters / Peter Nicholls



Raab's claims about mysterious Russian meddlers were presented without evidence.

Hours after British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab claimed that Russians tried to meddle in last year's election, the British media were camped outside former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn's house, accusing him of complicity.Furthermore, the foreign secretary did not accuse the Russian state, or even the "Russian actors," of actually acquiring the damning documents. Instead, he simply accused them of participating in their "online amplification."The British media took Raab's words and filled in the blanks. Hours after Raab's statement, camera crews waited outside Corbyn's north London home to press the former Labour leader."Do you have anything to say about Russian disruption?" one reporter asked Corbyn as he dismounted his trademark bicycle in his front yard."Would you do it again, Mr Corbyn?... Do you regret your actions, Mr Corbyn?"Corbyn offered only one word in response - "Goodbye" - before he closed his front door on the cameras.When Corbyn first publicized the documents last year, their leaking was deemed to be the work of Russia by the Atlantic Council, a NATO-funded think tank. Despite the Atlantic Council offering no evidence to back up this claim, the mainstream media followed the narrative , with a Telegraph headline in December reading "Corbyn's dossier 'points to Russians.'"The media scrum outside Corbyn's house was condemned by left-wing pundits and commentators. "This isn't journalism," wrote the Guardian's Owen Jones. "It's someone heckling an opposition politician with government attack lines."- and expected to be a headache for Johnson.However, it is unlikely to provide any major bombshells of the kind Democrats were expecting from the Mueller Report into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.