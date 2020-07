© Getty Images/STEFANIE KEENAN/Patrick McMullan; AFP / Josh Edelson



I have said that it is important that we do not exclude consideration of the art of white men.

The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art's commitment to diversity and inclusion seems to have hit a snag, as its chief curator was forced to resignThe San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA) promoted its commitment to social justice in a public statement, and even established the position of "Director of diversity, inclusion, and belonging" at the end of June.But all this talk of "inclusion" did little to save a longtime curator from having to resign after saying the museum "will definitely still continue to collect white artists."Gary Garrels, who the media has called one of the most prominent curators in the country, made the comment at the end of a meeting about the museum's move to acquire more works from artists of color following the death of George Floyd.His commentsfrom his position. The petitioners specifically focused on the term 'reverse discrimination', calling it"I want to offer my personal and sincere apology to every one of you," Garrels wrote in an email obtained by Artnet.com . In it, he lamented his choice of words in using the "offensive" term 'reverse discrimination'.Garrels then, clarifying that he doesn't believe he ever said that "it is important to collect the art of white men."However,SFMOMA announced on July 11 that Garrels formally resigned after working as the chief curator for about 20 years in total.Garrels' departure comes on the heels of the deputy director, Nan Keeton, leaving the museum over another racial controversy on July 2. He left the museum after deleting a former employee's Instagram comment calling some people in SFMOMA's administration "profiters of racism."