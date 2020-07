© Reuters / Jonathan Ernst

US President Donald Trump has signed legislation he said would punish Beijing for "oppressive acts" in Hong Kong and an executive order ending all preferential treatment for the territory, including special trade arrangements.He used most of his televised address from the Rose Garden to attack his rival in the November election, former Vice President Joe Biden, alleging that he and Barack Obama allowed Beijing to take advantage of the United States.Both the new bill and the accompanying executive order come as tensions mount between Washington and Beijing, with the Trump administration stepping up a rhetorical and policy offensive against China in recent months.After being tasked with assessing Hong Kong's autonomy status under a law passed last year, the State Department declared in May that the territory had indeed lost its freedom from Beijing, vowing to strip it of its special trade and diplomatic relationship with the US - a threat made good with Tuesday's order.China has repeatedly slammed such moves as intrusions into its internal affairs and warned of retaliation, most recently imposing a tit-for-tat travel ban on US lawmakers following a new round of sanctions on Chinese officials.