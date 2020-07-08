© Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich



Former journalist Ivan Safronov, arrested on Monday, has been accused of transmitting classified information to Czech intelligence, at the behest of the US. His lawyer says he is being persecuted for his previous journalism work.At the time of his arrest, Safronov was working as an adviser to Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russian Space Agency Roscosmos. He had previously written for well-known newspapers Kommersant and Vedomosti.According to Safronov's lawyer, Ivan Pavlov,The Czech Republic's First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Jan Hamacek has refused to comment."Investigators believe that the United States has become the ultimate recipient of the classified information from Safronov," the lawyer said.Pavlov explained that the case file is made up of seven volumes, which "rarely happens, even after years of preliminary investigation." In his opinion, this suggests that Safronov had been watched for a very long time."There is no evidence of the validity of the suspicions," he added.Safronov's supporters claim that his case has been fabricated in response to his journalistic activities surrounding Russia's military-industrial complex. Following his arrest, several people were arrested in the center of Moscow protesting his arraignment. Amongst the detainees was well-known journalist, socialite, and former presidential candidate Kseniya Sobchak, wearing a 'Free Ivan Safronov' T-shirt.When asked if he knew about the public reaction to the arrest, President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov urged people not to "confuse public outcry with media outcry."In a closed session, Moscow's Lefortovo District Court decided to detain the former journalist for two months until September 6. Safronov denies any guilt.