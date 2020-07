© Getty Images / Ira L. Black / Corbis

Damian Wilson is a UK journalist, ex-Fleet Street editor, financial industry consultant and political communications special advisor in the UK and EU.

Boeing's communications chief is the latest to lose his job after historical shaming over an article he wrote 33 years ago. Why can't the woke brigade accept that people can evolve and change their views over time?In the piece he penned for the magazine of the US Naval Institute, Niel Golightly wasn't flying the flag for neo-Nazis, nor was he extolling the virtues of pedophilia.They don't care that it was more than three decades ago. They don't take into account that Golightly was then a 29-year-old serviceman in the world of macho military pilots during the Cold War, and that his article simply reflected a then widely-held belief.Because you, sir, are a sexist pig.Before anyone starts howling with outrage about Golightly's views and women haters in the US military, remember that women were only allowed to take up close combat ground roles in the British armed forces in 2016. Just four years ago. And it was only two years ago that all roles in the UK military were opened to women.It's frightening and it's not rare.Life has become increasingly unforgiving. The woke brigade insist that you are still the same person now as you were in your developing years, which is simply illogical.The problem pages in that bible of wokeness, the Guardian, are fertile ground for victim hunters. One chap was wondering whether he should try to ruin a homophobic school bully who made his own life as a gay student unbearable. His tormentor is now married to a man himself and apparently well-liked by those who know him.Oh, and the bullying took place 50 years ago.So what does our friend want to do? Meet up, shake hands, say all is forgiven?No. He wants to pull the rug of lifelong happiness out from under the feet of the bully and expose his past to friends and family."I want them to know the truth. Should I tell them on Facebook? I feel angry and tormented," is the bleating little lamb's thinking.Look at me. Look at what I'm doing now. Do you like me? Please like me. Here's a photo of me with all my friends. See how many friends I have. Will you be my friend?Oh, lord, it goes on and on.The broadcasters have, unwittingly through on-demand viewing, given those woke warriors the ability to forensically check someone's back catalogue, seeing if the mild-mannered well-adjusted funny guy persona they present to the world is genuine or hiding a history of hideous transphobic, racist and sexist jokes.And nothing satisfies the Machiavellian malevolents of the woke brigade more than a "Gotcha!" Matt Lucas and David Walliams? Gotcha! Ant and Dec? Gotcha! Never mind that the "offenders" made the comedy series, stand-up comment or liked the Facebook page 10 years ago. In the world of woke, you are never allowed to evolve.It's simply daft and illogical to believe that we can undo the beliefs and teachings that underpinned our own personal development because they don't fit what is supposed to be the contemporary narrative.Sound familiar? That's because it is.The perspective follows that history should not be forgiven. So we have the full-time army of the woke looking for causes to fight on behalf of the victims they have identified.No matter that the Commonwealth nowadays is a loose collective of diverse nations nothing like it was back in the day when the world map was predominantly Empire pink.The people of the Commonwealth nations have evolved in a huge way, and their attitudes and outlook have changed immeasurably, as have those around the rest of the globe.And no matter what the woke brigade and the pearl-clutchers of this world might say, there is absolutely no need to apologize for that.