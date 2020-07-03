nyc police
© Seth Gottfried
Two males were shot in the back of their heads in a Mercedes parked on Sedgwick Avenue in the Bronx on July 2, 2020.
Four men were murdered in the span of less than three hours late Wednesday into early Thursday, continuing the recent run of violence on city streets.

The bloodshed began around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, when a 39-year-old man was fatally knifed inside an apartment building at the corner of Bradford Street and Belmont Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn, according to cops.

Authorities had not released the victim's name as of Thursday, pending notification of his family, nor had they identified a motive.

A little more than two hours later and two miles away, Terrence Bazile, 22, was shot in the hip on East 96th Street near Linden Boulevard in Canarsie, police said.

Bazile was rushed to Brookdale Hospital in a private car, but couldn't be saved.

"By the time I saw my son's body, they said he has to go in the morgue," a distraught woman identified as Bazile's mother could be heard wailing into a phone outside the family home Thursday morning.

A man identified as the victim's father also publicly mourned the young man's loss.

"I will never forget this for the rest of my life," he was heard saying. "It's gonna be hard. It's gonna be really hard. I'm going to hold this stuff in me for a long time."

At around 1 a.m., just 20 minutes after Bazile's slaying, two men were shot inside a car beneath a ramp to the Major Deegan Expressway in The Bronx, according to police.

The men were found slumped over in the vehicle's two front seats, each with a gunshot wound to the back of the head, police sources said.

One of the men, identified by sources as Richard Dominguez, 30, had a 9mm handgun on him.

The other victim could only be identified as a man in his 30s.

Investigators believe they were shot from outside the car, according to sources, though they couldn't immediately identify a motive.

Police initially responded to the desolate scene near Sedgwick Avenue and Depot Place for a "crowd condition," and said that a party may have been going on nearby, though its connection to the slayings — if any — wasn't immediately clear.

No arrests had been made in any of the cases as of late Thursday.

The four slayings to open July followed a June that logged levels of gun violence not seen in the month in nearly a quarter-century.

The NYPD responded to 205 shootings in June, more than doubling the 89 tallied in June 2019 and reaching a height not recorded in the month since June 1996, according to police sources.