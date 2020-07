© REUTERS/Toby Melville



A Princeton professor has deftly highlighted how modern social justice movements and their proponents are not comparable to their historic counterparts, and may, in fact, be the polar opposite.In a time of mass protest against systemic racism, coupled with 'woke capitalists' cashing in on social justice for the sake of a quick buck, activism and opportunity seemingly go hand in hand, with those taking a stand, or a knee,The risk-to-reward ratio is highly skewedin this era of online 'slacktivism,' where posting a black square on Instagram can win you brownie points that can, and often do, turn into greenbacks.But this was not always the case, as Robert P. George, a professor of jurisprudence at Princeton University points out in an enlightening Twitter thread.George explains how, as expected, his students insist that they would have risked it all to abolish slavery if they were white and living in the South before abolition."Of course,. Many would have supported the slave system and happily benefited from it," George continues.He then unveils his gambit, offering to credit his students' claims if they can show that, "in leading their lives today they have stood up for the rights ofvictims of injustice whose very humanity is denied, and where they have done soGeorge's thread received thousands of likes and hundreds of comments, with some seeking further clarification as to which moral standard the respondent should be held - that of history or that of contemporary society, concluding: "History will be as cruel to us as we are to it."Others inevitably rushed to claim the coveted victim status by boldly declaring their own social bravery: