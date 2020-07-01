© Reuters / Evgenia Novozhenina

Exit polls after the Russian constitutional vote show 71 percent of the country supported the proposed amendments while just over 28 percent were opposed. The amendments are major updates to Russia's most important legal document.Exit polls were conducted at 800 polling places in 25 jurisdictions. They are based on questions asked of over 445,000 voters, 69.9 percent of which responded.Wednesday marked the final day of in-person voting in the referendum, with turnout reaching 65 percent.Initially planned for April 22, and postponed to July 1 due to Covid-19, the all-Russian vote took place over a week, and, for the first time ever, in Moscow and Nizhny Novgorod, voters were allowed to cast their ballots online.The amendments were already approved by the legislature before being put up for a national vote.There was some controversy about the new constitution also including a mention of God, in regards to the country's heritage.