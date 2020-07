© Global Look Press / Ricky Fitchett / ZUMAPRESS.com

Aside from being an affront to EU sovereignty and an imminent threat to European jobs, the sweeping US sanctions targeting the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline mark the end of the Transatlantic partnership, Gerhard Schroeder has said.A sanctions bill currently being debated in the US Congress is "a widespread, unjustified attack on the European economy and unacceptable interference with EU sovereignty and energy security in Western Europe," former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder argued in a position paper drafted ahead of parliamentary hearings on the matter."Behind each of these companies are European jobs that are at risk," it warned. Schroeder's judgment appears to match that of Nord Stream AG, a company operating the pipeline.Schroeder, who chairs Nord Stream AG's shareholder committee, warned that an even larger amount of money - €12 billion - would have been spent in vain if the pipeline project isn't finalized.That aside, the sanctions move "affects our foreign policy capacities [as] the inconsistent sanctions damage the joint policy towards Russia," the diplomat warned.Building the last remaining stretch of the pipeline has proved to be no easy task for its stakeholders. Works were put on hold earlier this year when Allseas - a Swiss pipe-laying contractor - withdrew its three vessels, fearing the impact of US restrictions. Russia has swiftly deployed its own ship to replace the Swiss ones; it is currently moored near the German island of Ruegen, according to the tracking website Vesselfinder.