Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: What repeating cycle are we in ?
Adapt 2030
Tue, 30 Jun 2020 21:05 UTC
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: What repeating cycle are we in ?
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Experts: "SHUT DOWN FARMS" - New H1N1 "pandemic potential" - Your chickens are deadly and illegal
- 'Juneuary' hits Northern Rockies as nearly 6 inches of snow falls at Utah Ski Area
- Rain, hailstorm damage crops, orchards in Swat, Pakistan - 2nd time in 4 months
- Lightning strikes kill 7 in Gujarat and 11 in Bihar, India
- Officials ordered 3,100 homes evacuated in Utah after lightning sparks fire near Utah Lake
- Parked car falls into massive sinkhole in East Village, New York
- Summer snowfall 6 inches deep blankets portions of Wood River Valley, Idaho
- Man dead following pit bull attack in Kamloops, British Columbia
- Deadly flash floods in western Wisconsin - up to 9 inches of rainfall in 24 hours
- Monster sandstorm engulfs a Chinese city in minutes
- Iceland earthquake swarm hits 9,000 quakes in 10 days
- Funnel clouds spotted by weather watchers across the north-east of Scotland
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Strange events happening across our planet
- Rampaging floods inundate Northern Bangladesh with situation set to worsen
- Nearly 14 million affected by continuing storms and floods in China, with more heavy rainfall forecast
- Floods in India's Assam force a million from their homes
- Boy killed after being dragged by crocodile into river in Odisha, India
- Grizzly bear attacks federal biologist in Montana
- Severe storm rips through southwestern Manitoba causing flooding
- A trifecta of astronomical shows coming in July
- NASA warns of FIVE more asteroids set to blaze past Earth, as scientists devise method of planetary defense
- Bolide explodes over Kansas illuminating the night sky
- Another meteorite-like object falls from sky in Rajasthan, India
- Three bright meteor fireballs recorded within 90 minutes over Puerto Rico
- Reports of 'explosion' like noise heard across Waterford, Ireland
- NASA warns of another FIVE asteroids headed our way, after MISSING one that passed closer than the moon
- Spectacular meteor fireball lights up the night sky over Pilbara, Western Australia
- Two meteor fireballs back to back over California
- Bright fireball seen over Otaga Peninsula, New Zealand spurs rescue call
- Meteor fireball lights up skies in eastern US, burns so bright it was seen from Canada
- Home security camera records loud boom, flash of light over Altoona, Pennsylvania
- NASA asteroid tracker: 4 space rocks approaching, flying past Earth today
- Bright green fireball falls from the sky in North Texas
- Meteor fireball caught on camera over Armenia
- Large meteor fireball explodes spectacularly over northern Turkey
- Caught on camera: Meteor fireball spotted in skies near Taber, Alberta
- Residents in New Zealand report mystery fireball 'crashing' into river
- Was the mystery 'flaming' object spotted hurtling over Midlothian, UK a fireball?
- Mystery over loud boom heard along East Kent, UK coast
- The test set: Another brick in the covid-19 disinformation game plan
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: Bill Gates, COVID-19 and More With Special Guest James Corbett from The Corbett Report
- Monsanto to pay $95M over PCB pollution in Washington State
- Scientific Review: Multiple studies show masks & respirators DON'T prevent respiratory influenza-like illnesses
- IV Magnesium chloride could reduce severity of Corona infections
- Coronavirus makes infected cells sprout 'sinister' tentacles to quickly travel inside the body
- Best of the Web: COVID19 PCR tests are scientifically meaningless
- Big Agriculture obtains a permanent injunction preventing the state of California from requiring a cancer warning label on glyphosate products sold within the state
- Best of the Web: Typical human virome includes HIV, hepatitis & many other viruses - 2017 study
- America's water crisis: Bottled water made by Whole Foods contains high levels of arsenic
- Shining a light on unnecessary quarantines: The WHO recommended the opposite of what was needed
- Scientific panel on new dietary guidelines draws criticism from health advocates
- Big Ag groups argue court cannot tell EPA when to ban dicamba
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Why is the World Health Organization Anti-Meat?
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr., on coming COVID vaccines
- 'Worst outbreak ever': Nearly a million pigs culled in Nigeria due to swine fever
- Nervous and immune systems 'need to talk' for bone repair
- Best of the Web: COVID Antibody Tests: Here Comes More Trickery and Fakery
- Flashback Best of the Web: What is the Zika virus epidemic covering up? Big Pharma vaccines, GM-mosquitoes, and frankenfood
- Cheap drug dexamethasone is first shown to improve COVID-19 survival
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with James Carpenter: First Sight, Psi, and Consciousness
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Try Not To Lie: The Value Of Honesty With The Self And Others
- Internet trolls: The motivations of malcontents
- SOTT Focus: Does Not Complying With Social Distancing Rules Mean You're a Psychopath? The Answer is Obvious
- Turns out brain scans aren't as useful as scientists thought
- SOTT Focus: Archbishop Breaks Ranks to Support Trump: 'Covid-19 Emergency And Riots an Infernal Deception by Children of Darkness'
- Flashback Best of the Web: Moral Outrage is Actually Self-Serving, NOT Altruistic, Say Psychologists
- Why evolutionary psychologists are wrong about COVID-19 leading women to cheat
- SOTT Focus: The World Desperately Needs The Wisdom of Bobby Kennedy, Now More Than Ever
- Music synchronizes brains of audiences with their performers
- New research shows for the evolution of intelligence, parents matter
- First-of-its-kind study hints at how psilocybin works in the brain to dissolve ego
- Strongest solar flares in years coincide with riots, reminding us that solar activity and unrest are historically linked
- Intelligence distribution: Why so few female CEOs? Same reason few women on death row
- Spiritual emergency: Western treatment of psychosis is thoroughly wrong-headed
- How kind is humankind? Kinder than we imagine
- The #1 myth about psychopaths and narcissists: What people get wrong
- Does science support miracles? New study documents a blind woman's healing
- Latest DMT study addresses eerie prevalence of hallucinations of 'interdimensional entities'
- Self-awareness: How and why you should cultivate it
- Mysterious lights spotted flashing in Houston, Texas sky
- US Senate Select Committee report refers to Unidentified Aerial Phenomena
- UK's UFO hotspots named - Reports continue despite government shutting down official agency
- Bright, fast moving orb-like object spotted in the skies of India
- Video of 'orb-like craft' recorded over US space command base
- Haunted house? These people feel they are in isolation with ghosts
- Glowing spheres videoed hovering over Brazil spark UFO theories online
- The strangest unexplained UFO sightings in Scotland's skies
- Mysterious 'red lights' in Virginia and Nevada prompt UFO speculation
- Missing 411? Body of Iowa 18-year-old who vanished after leaving store found in river, cause of death unknown
- Strange triangle-shaped UFO seen in Texas skies
- Best of the Web: Slow-motion alien disclosure continues: Pentagon confirms 3 UFO videos it leaked years ago are 'legit'
- Missing 411? Campsite with well-equipped vehicle found belonging to missing couple in Australian brush country
- Daylight UFO sighting caught on video in Siberia
- An alien invasion next?
- 'Ezekiel's Wheel' UFO 'bigger than Earth' spotted by viewers of NASA observation mission - UPDATE: It's just a reflection of Venus
- NASA officials 'baffled' after cameras catch UFO pacing ISS for over 20 minutes
- California couple missing for 8 days found alive, police call it 'a miracle'
- Best of the Web: Cosmic phenomenon? Strange waves pulse through cloud in skies over northwestern Syria
- Third Navy crew saw 2004 Nimitz UFO 'forming in front if them' - but were 'ordered to stay quiet'
- Jonathan Pie: WOKE Utopia
- Japan awards first-ever ninja studies degree
- Patriotic cities protecting statues by disguising them as Karl Marx
- Man horrified as kids give him noose for Father's Day
- Why the Lockdown Should Last Longer
- US Navy SEALs to be replaced with social workers
- The very talented Greta Thunberg
- Cracker Jack changes name to more politically correct Caucasian Jack
- Biden mans up: 'Republicans may have standards, but we have double standards!'
- Trump establishes manlier CHAD camp next to CHAZ camp
- Democrats clarify that black lives will only matter until November
- Protesters pull down Biden after mistaking him for old racist statue
- Fox to digitally remove John McClane from all Die Hard movies
- Call Of Duty bans all firearms
- Lego announces new Riot City set with all police replaced by Antifa rioters
- Churchill statue upright status at risk
- Celebrities show solidarity with protesters by burning their own homes to the ground
- Clever church congregation avoids arrest by disguising themselves as rioters
- WHO scientists confirm coronavirus only spreads at conservative protests
- Jonathan Pie: The tale of Dominic Cummings
Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.
- Benjamin Franklin
