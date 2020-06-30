Society's Child
Under sworn testimony, Planned Parenthood officials admit infanticide occurs in organ harvesting
The Federalist
Tue, 30 Jun 2020 19:50 UTC
Since CMP's first undercover videos, filmed by journalist and activist David Daleiden, were released in 2015, Planned Parenthood has denied that its facilities sold fetal body parts from abortions, and that their fetal tissue research programs and late-term abortion practices are in total compliance with the law.
Now, videos of witnesses under oath show that not only did the abortion giant profit from the sale of fetal organs, but that Planned Parenthood and its business partner, Advanced Bioscience Resources (ABR), violated federal law that mandates a fetus born with a beating heart is a human being equally entitled to protections under the law.
"Placing an order for body parts from a born alive infant uses the means of interstate commerce to obtain the death of a human being through organ harvesting," Daleiden says in the video. "If the federal law is applied equally to born-alive infants, this is murder for hire."
In the video, ABR's procurement manager Perrin Larton describes how fetuses "just fall out" of some women in the operating room "once every couple months." She says she receives these intact fetuses straight from the abortion doctor and dissects them in the clinic lab for body parts. Larton is asked if those fetuses have a heartbeat. "It depends," she says. "I can see hearts that are not in an intact P.O.C. [product of conception] that are beating independently."
In a deposition with Dr. Deborah Nucatola, former medical director for Planned Parenthood Los Angles and current medical director at Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky, she admits she has had "non-viable" fetuses delivered in her facilities. When asked how she determines whether a fetus born alive is considered viable, Nucatola says it "depends on where you work" and that one way she determines a baby's viability is "the availability of interventions" at the facility.
Finally, Jon Dunn, the CEO of Planned Parenthood Orange County testifies that at least once he was made aware of a fetus born alive at his facility. The staff did not call 9-1-1 and "kept it warm and comfortable," Dunn said.
In a statement on the sworn testimonies, Daleiden asks, "How long will public authorities permit Planned Parenthood and their associates to sell living children inside and outside the womb and then kill them through organ harvesting? The DOJ has vigorously prosecuted the sale of eagle body parts. Surely selling human body parts after cutting them out of an infant with a beating heart is at least as grave of a crime."
In May, 27 Republican senators asked Attorney General William Barr to investigate how several Planned Parenthood facilities received $80 million from the coronavirus Paycheck Protection Program despite rules restricting them from receiving the money due to the number of employees the organizations have. Last week, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and former Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, also asked the DOJ and FBI to follow up on Grassley's 2016 criminal referral of Planned Parenthood and fetal tissue procurement companies for alleged baby body part trafficking.
Madeline Osburn is a staff editor at the Federalist and the producer of The Federalist Radio Hour. Follow her on Twitter.