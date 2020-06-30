The Dems' latest hot take on Monday night stood for only moments before it was sent down the memory hole, though by then it had already been preserved for eternity on an internet archive site. The hot-button tweet said President Donald Trump had "disrespected Native communities," and would do so again by holding his July 4th rally at Mount Rushmore, which it deemed "sacred" to some Native American tribes.
The now-deleted post sent critics into a fury, interpreting the message to say that both the iconic American monument and Independence Day itself are celebrations of racism. Among those to wade into the fray were Trump's own campaign team, as well as the GOP's national spokesperson, Elizabeth Harrington, who put a challenge to Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
One Trump campaign staffer noted that a number of high-profile Democrats - as well as Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent who caucuses with the Dems - had each visited the monument themselves, showing no signs of disapproval at the time.
Conservative pundit Jack Posobiec directed his criticism in another direction, taking aim at Republican lawmakers and suggesting they might adopt the same progressive-friendly position if asked ('NeverTrump' Senator Mitt Romney was put up as a likely candidate).
Some netizens on the other side of the political spectrum have taken up the argument against the massive monument, however, noting that the site has religious significance for the Lakota and that it honors presidents who "perpetuated genocide" against Native tribes.
