Officials ordered 3,100 homes evacuated in Saratoga Springs after a fire broke out just west of Utah Lake — caused by a lightning strike in the area. This amounts to roughly 13,000 residents, the city tweeted Sunday evening.As of 7:15 p.m., there was no timeline on when residents can return to their homes — with the city encouraging evacuees to stay with friends or family until further notice.Earlier today:The Lake Mountain Estates and Pelican Bay neighborhoods of Saratoga Springs had to be evacuated Sunday afternoon shortly after lightning sparked a fire west of Utah Lake.In a tweet, Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox asked residents to "Be vigilant and be safe" while confirming a lightning strike as the cause of the fire near Utah Lake.This story is breaking and will be updated.