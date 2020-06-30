© St. Croix County Sheriffs Office



Social Media

Rainfall map and list of highest measurements from the last 24 hours ending around 7 AM this morning. Locations highlighted in red have received over 4" of rainfall. Over 8" was reported near Baldwin, WI. List of rainfall reports by county: https://t.co/cYtB4axXTe #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/76D2oUAKFr — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) June 29, 2020

One of the reasons U.S. Highway 63 was closed today north of Baldwin #Wisconsin #wiwx pic.twitter.com/hy2H0sUtZM — Andrew Krueger (@akpix) June 29, 2020

Officials in St. Croix County in western Wisconsin declared a state of emergency on 29 June after major flash flooding.In a statement, county officials said:The areas experiencing significant flooding are the Municipalities of Kinnickinnic, Pleasant Valley, Rush River, Eau Galle, Warren, Hammond, Baldwin, Springfield, Erin Prairie, Emerald, Glenwood, Cylon, and Forest."At one point over 50 roads were closed in the area due to flooding.The Sheriff's Office also said that at least eight families were evacuated from houses near an overflowing creek and taken to a nearby community centre.According to NWS Twin Cities,